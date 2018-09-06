Take a nap in an Okanagan show home

Rykon Construction has teamed up with Haven Mattress to feature homes and beds to buy

It’s new concept that a local construction company hopes will take off in the Okanagan.

When touring a show home, why not test drive some furniture to go with it.

Rykon Construction recently opened a show home for their development Kestrel Ridge and with that they are offering a chance to try out a made-in Canada mattress, with the idea of homebuyers considering a new bed and new house.

Adrian Block, of Rykon Construction, describes the Kestrel Ridge clientele as those looking to downsize.

“As we get older, sleep becomes that much more important and that much harder to do well. So, a proper mattress is critical and this fits,” he said. “Our clientele will all buy new mattresses when they move into their new homes, it’s what people do at this market segment.”

Which is why Block teamed up with local entrepreneur Scott Amis of Haven Mattress, a product typically sold online.

According to Amis, last year there was just over $6 million of mattresses sold online outside of stores.

“The industry is exploding and that was great to get early adopters in and were very comfortable online and new the exchange and return policy was easy. We are now moving to a little more mainstream to people who want a little more tactile feel,” said Amis.

Set up in the Kestrel Ridge show home, potential buyers can feel a Haven Mattress, jump on it or even take a nap.

Made with plant based memory foam and embedded with natural Bamboo content, the made-in Canada product does not require a box spring and is shipped to the buyers home in a compact box.

“Try it out, sleep on it, have a good day, an achy day, a painful day and an amazing restful day and if you’re not happy in 100 days we will come take it away,” explained Amis.

There is also a social aspect to Haven Mattress the Amis is proud to talk about, the company has teamed up with different charity organizations, such as Mamas for Mamas and Covenant House, to give one mattress away for every 10 sold.

