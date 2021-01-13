Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

The next three years are anticipated to bring about much change in Canada’s dairy industry.

But for B.C. farmers, change is nothing new.

For years, farmers have been forced to adapt and catch up to an ever-developing industry. For some family farmers, this forced adaptation has shut their lights off for good. Others have found the changes to be beneficial.

Robotic farm — two words that sound like they belong in a 2000’s sci-fi film — but for some dairy farmers it’s farm from fiction, as they make the switch to more automated methods of production.

With less staff on most farms, automation allows farmers to do more, with fewer hands. It also allows some smaller players to keep up with the bigger fish.

Now instead of a farmer milking a cow, this is done by a fully automated robot.

One by one, cows enter into a small area where a robotic arm cleans and moisturizes the teats, before attaching four pumps.

Hundreds of kilometres away a farmer can look at their phone and tell which cow is being milked, broken down by each quarter (teat).

The robot will also notify the farmer of any health-related concerns detected during the milking process.

One family from Falkland, north of Vernon, has made the switch, thanks to a new DeLaval system, supplied by J&D Farm Services.

Family farm adapts

In 2003, Skye and Dave Hamming moved inland alongside Dave’s parents, brother and sister-in-law. They migrated their family farm, Hamming Holsteins, from the Lower Mainland to Vernon, and have since expanded to Falkland where Skye, Dave, and their daughters, reside.

Together at Tazo Farms in Falkland, they manage roughly 110 dairy cows. Out of this farm, they produce about 2000 litres of milk a day. The third-generation farming family tends to 500 acres in the Okanagan.

The life of a farmer is not slow. The art of producing milk demands a good portion of the day to achieve. During the busy season, farmers will get up at 4 a.m., and won’t stop working until midnight.

This is a lifestyle not many are willing to live.

Dave explained most youth growing up on farms nowadays would rather work in the oil industry, as the money is better and the work is more consistent.

However, through an automated system like this, the Hammings can both make a living on their farm and spend time with their family.

It has allowed them to refocus on what matters most; family and a diverse childhood for their kids.

For them, almost every weekend is spent at the rodeo. Their two daughters are heavily involved in the sport. Skye admitted farmers are workaholics, but said they recently vowed to put family time back in the spotlight.

“If you have to milk 3 (a.m.) to 6 (p.m.) you will miss your daughter’s basketball, soccer, hockey (game). What do you do? The cows need to be milked.”

Amid challenging time, supply management remains shining light

Family farms are starting to disappear from the landscape. As they do, larger companies have been stepping in to take their place.

This has been the case in the U.S. for some time and is now starting to happen in parts of Canada.

A supply-managed tariff-rate quota (TRQ) establishes a limit on the quantity of a product that may be imported at a lower rate of duty. Since the 1970s, TRQs have been imposed by the Canadian government to regulate the production of farm products.

This system allows farmers to purchase and reserve part of the market to sell their products. To ship their milk, the Hammings must purchase and hold a quota, which acts as a licence to produce a predetermined amount of milk.

While this guarantees profit every month, it also allows commodity sectors to limit the supply of products to what Canadians are expected to consume.

This helps ensure a stable market and limits overproduction.

The Hammings credit Canada’s supply management system as the reason for their survival.

“I think as long as the quota hangs around, it’ll give us stability,” said Dave.

“We’ve just watched to the south how many family farms are gone because of the no-quota (system) so then you get these huge mega-farms that can be more efficient…it just kind of wipes out the smaller family operations.”

BC Dairy Association General Manager, Jeremy Dunn, agreed.

“These smaller farms are only possible with supply management. Without supply management, you see what you have in the United States and other dairy regions, where you have large consolidated farms focused on low-cost production, and that’s the only way for those farms to get ahead,” said Dunn.

This system, while liked by Canadian farmers, is not well-liked by everyone. It limits the expansion of American farming markets into the north, and some critics say it drives up consumer prices by guaranteeing a minimum purchasing price to farmers.

Uncertainty for Canadian dairy industry looming

Canadian dairy farmers and producers are bracing for drastic changes within the next three years. Changes to numerous trade agreements and import controls are continuing to shuffle the market.

Through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) an additional 3.25 per cent of access to the domestic market has been given to 10 Trans-Pacific countries.

This is just one of several new trade agreements that are affecting Canadian dairy farmers and producers.

A new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) is another.

Earlier in December, a report from the Canadian Press outlined a complaint by U.S. trade representatives that American dairy producers were being unfairly shut out of markets north of the border.

“In CUSMA, the Trump administration put dairy in its cross-hairs,” said Dunn.

“The government of Canada did as well as they probably could have in protecting our market. Dairy farmers would have wanted them to do better.”

That being said, you likely won’t see a jug of American milk on the shelves any time soon.

Most TRQs were allocated to foreign dairy processors, rather than producers. Therefore, imported dairy products will appear as ingredients in dairy products like baby milk.

However, while this won’t likely affect the Hammings much, the Dairy Processors Association of Canada estimates this market access change will result in more than $100 million in annual losses for Canada’s dairy processors.

“When it’s all said and done when these are all fully implemented here by I think 2024-25, it’s going to be 18 per cent of our dairy market that’s

The future of B.C. dairy

While it’s hard to predict what the future will hold, Dunn said his organization will continue to fight to preserve family-operated farms in B.C.

He said it’s vitally important for not only the farmers on the ground but for everyone in the province.

According to a recently released economic impact study by the BC Dairy Association, the dairy industry contributed $1.225 billion to the province’s GDP and supported almost 12,500 jobs in 2019. That same year, 469 farms across the province produced more than 840 million litres of raw milk.

Small town farms are not only vital to the farmers who operate them but also the communities they rest in, stated Dunn.

“I’ve never met a more committed and connected bunch of working people. Remember, these are all independent businesses. But they come together in this collective sense of trying to move the industry forward – one for their children, for the honour of their past, for most of their parents that have been in this.

“The culture is outstanding, and I think it’s such an important part of our province.”

The pandemic, Dunn added, has brought the value of local food production to light.

“We should be thankful in British Columbia to have a strong dairy sector.”

