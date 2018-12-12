Okanagan based SunRype’s fruit snacks can be found as an option for the Tim Horton’s Timmies Minis packs. Eduardo Lima/THE CANADIAN PRESS

SunRype products included in Tim Hortons meal program

The Okanagan fruit and juice producer provides FunBites in the Timmies Minis packs

There’s a familiar named product featured in the new Tim Horton’s Timmies Minis pack that Okanagan residents will surely recognize. SunRype Products have included their 100 per cent fruit snacks, FunBites, as an option Tim Hortons customers can choose when ordering a Timmies Minis pack.

“This partnership feels like a natural fit,” said SunRype consumer communications manager Barb Broder. “We are both committed to giving back to local communities, we’re focused on families, we’re proudly Canadian, and we pride ourselves in delivering the best tasting, quality products. SunRype FunBites met the criteria Tim Horton’s was looking for in terms of nutrition and appeal.”

RELATED: Enderby florist pick of B.C.'s crop

Tim Horton’s has implemented SunRype products in the past by providing the health conscious snacks and beverages to the Tim Horton’s Children’s Foundation camp program.

“We asked parents and kids what was most important to them when selecting a kid’s meal and the number one answer for both groups was taste,” president of Tim Hortons Alex Macedo said in a press release in early November. “We conducted extensive research on the best taste for any kids meal in Canada and we are very proud that we are launching kids products that moms, dads and kids alike will get excited about.”

The FunBites featured in the Timmies Minis are appropriately shaped after prestigious Canadian wildlife like the moose, beaver, squirrel, and bear.

