Success tastes like sparkling pear juice, canned at Kelowna fruit farm

Avi Gill, wife Binny and child accepting the award for Best Product, 2022 presented by B.C. Food and Beverage (Avi Gill/Submitted)

A local business was served good karma, winning the silver medal in the province-wide competition for Product of the Year, presented by B.C. Food and Beverage.

Farming Karma, named for their commitment to their community, and the patriarch of the close-knit family, Karma Gill, was awarded for their pear soda, an innovative product that is described as between juice and sparkling water.

“It’s really humbling for us,” said Avi Gill the son, President and CEO of Farming Karma.

Despite their recent success, the Gill family only started the drink production side of the business a few years ago.

“In 2020 we knew nothing… This gives us confidence that the community likes our product,” said Avi Gill. Working together, the family focused on innovation and creativity to expand the decades old fruit orchard. The family continues to grow pear, apple, cherry and peach trees and and an assortment of berries.

“We’re farmers first,” said Gill.

The fizzy juice is made with fruit that is fit for consumption, but not for store shelves, due to minor bumps and bruises, explained Gill. By re-purposing the fruit, they reduce unnecessary waste from ending up in landfills. After being juiced, the pulp is used as feed for livestock.

Gill said that it is important to them that the business is as environmentally sustainable and community-oriented as possible. He said that they don’t add anything to the pure-fruit juice that they wouldn’t be comfortable feeding their own kids.

The innovation never stops at Farming Karma. The business has recently added alcoholic products to their shelves and is looking forward to the future of the family-owned business.

Gill attributes the success of their sparkling juices to hard work, and the support of the community.

You can try the award-winning Farming Karma sparkling juice at their tasting room, located at 1160 Mackenzie Road, or purchase some cans at Safeway, Nesters Market, Independent, Save on Foods and Buy Low Foods across the Okanagan.

