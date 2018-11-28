Straight from Dehart

Bargoon Cabinets offers a fresh new value alternative in kitchen cabinetry design and style options in its new showroom at 1880 Spall Rd.

Owner/designer Marcus Herron, who has been in the industry for many years, has started this innovative kitchen and bathroom cabinet design centre offering an uncompromising focus on delivering high value, affordable options without the sacrifice of quality or service. You can actually get cabinets for a 10-foot-by-10-foot kitchen for under $2,000. The cabinets are produced from a high grade material, using state-of-the-art German machinery for precision fit and finish. Marcus feels that his cabinets are a value alternative for customers while also offering cabinet options in all sizes, styles and pricing. Look for quality sinks, taps and handles along with a full closet line of cabinets, shelving and accessories. You can install the cabinets yourself with ready to assemble instructions or have them installed. Upgrades are available with 55 cabinet door styles and colours to choose from or upgrades such as solid birch dovetail drawers. Bargoon offers free in-home measures, consultation and cabinet design. Call 250-550-8000; online www.bargooncabinets.com.

Well-known media guy Mark Burley is the new executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association. Mark has spent more than a decade as group program director for Bell Media, overseeing programming for all 22 Bell Media stations across the B.C. Interior and managed large employee and stakeholder teams. His new responsibilities included the operation and programming of three Kelowna radio stations—99.9 SUN FM, 101.5 EZ Rock and AM 1150.

Chris Sobon is the new managing editor of the Global Okanagan television station. Sobon, who will be overseeing all news operations, has worked at the station for 34 years, starting out as a master control operator in 1985, working his way up the ladder to become a cameraman, assignment editor in 2003 and now the managing editor.

Celebrate

Come join the celebration at the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay in Kelowna on Friday, Nov. 30, 3 p.m., at Stuart Park, to help celebrate the 2019 Canada Winter Games. The torch relay is a significant element of the Canada Games, uniting communities across Canada for 51 years. The Canada Games torch was lit Oct. 4 in Ottawa with relay celebrations planned for 50 communities across Canada including Kelowna. I am truly honoured to be chosen as a torchbearer along with Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and local MLA Steve Thomson, Raghwa Gopal (Accelerate Okanagan), Ivan McLelland (BC Sports Hall of Fame Goalie), Renee Simons (world curling champion) and Christina Acton (former Canada Games coach). It’s going to be a party! The opening ceremonies for the 2019 Canada Winter Games will be Feb. 15 in Red Deer.

Kevin Bourdin has opened his third Booster Juice outlet in our area.

The newest addition is located at 1612 Powick Rd., a new commercial centre anchored by Holiday Inn. Other locations are in West Kelowna and Capri Centre. The grand opening is all day, Saturday, Dec. 1, with two for one smoothies, special offers and draw and door prizes. Some of the popular menu items are Strawberry Sunshine, Tropi-Kale and High-Impact ACAI. All are fresh, made to order and healthy. For a limited time, Boosterballs are also being offered.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the winners of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Mentally Healthy Workplace Awards—William & Associates Counselling Services (small business), TWP Fitness (medium business), and Interior Savings Credit Union (large business). Jessica Samuels is the communications and events manager for CMHA.

Kudos to the City of Kelowna Strong Neighbourhoods Program recipients Andrew Jones, Bonnie Sheppard and Sue Harper, Darcy Klassen, Derek Tuppen, Dwight Willet and Laurel Stein, Gary Welder, James Perreaux, Jerry Kneller, John Douglas, John Mummery, Len McFarlane, Leslie Gamble, Monty and Brenda Tuck, Rory Fader, Tim Bayliff and Tina Ward.

Congratulations to Stephanie Slaman, Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission business development officer, who graduated with an MBA in Community Economic Development from the Shannon School of Business at Cape Breton University. The MBA in CED offers a leading edge curriculum with an emphasis on economic development, leadership, governance and management of change.

The Annual Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market & Tree Lighting returns Dec. 1 at Stuart Park for a 30th year with live entertainment, activities for kids, skating, food and a visit from Santa. Finish the evening off by lighting up the giant tree.

The next URBA Rutland Uptown After Hours is Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by ANAF at 270 Dougall Rd. North. Registration is $10/person. Food provided by IGA.

Accolades

Kelowna Hair Design, 1525 Gordon Dr. (across from Mediterranean Market), owned and operated by Colleen Woelders, has been nominated for Hair Salon of the Year—Okanagan/Boundary and Colour Technician of the Year by Creative Oceanic Events. Colleen, who has had the shop for eight years, is taking her three staff members to the awards night Dec. 9 in Vancouver.

Well-known media journalist Barry McDivitt’s new book Rank Six—Firestorm has just been published. Rank Six refers to the most destructive type of forest fire and the story is set in B.C. during a forest fire. You can purchase the book online on Amazon, Mosaic Books or Indigo Chapters.

Raphael Nowak, local researcher, first-time author and graduate of UBC Okanagan, has had a passion and interest for studying Okanagan Lake back to 2005 when he was age 10. Over the last 13 years, Raphael has conducted research into the science, history and environmental aspects of Okanagan Lake. This is what led to the creation of the Okanagan Lake book, the first and only book written about our precious freshwater resource. The 272-page novel provides a holistic view of all aspects of the lake in addition to a chapter on Raphael’s own underwater research expeditions into the deepest regions of the lake. Much of the research that he has been involved in concerns itself with the biology, geology and the anthropogenic interactions with the lake. In 2008, when the B.C. Ministry of Transportation was mere days away from sinking the old Okanagan Lake Floating Bridge into the lake, Raphael was an instrumental voice in opposing this decision from using our lake as a landfill and the bridge contractor was forced to recycle the materials. This is a must read. Available at Mosaic Books, Heritage Museum, Indigo online, nwise@sandhillbooks.com or Raphael@ifur.ca

Poet Fern G. Z. Carr’s debut poetry collection Shards of Crystal is currently orbiting the planet Mars aboard NASA’s Maven spacecraft. Her book of poetry is a metamorphosis of darkness to light that moves readers to the brink then snatches them back. Themes deal with the harshness and beauty of life ranging from mental illness, the death of a child, drug abuse and animal cruelty to musicality, the philosophy of existence, inspiration and spiritual liberation. To purchase, read excerpts from the book or contact Fern visit www.ferngzcarr.com.

Happy Anniversary

Happy 60th anniversary Steve and Marie Mandl (Nov. 22). The Mandls were former owners of Kelowna Tobacco and Smitty’s Pancake House.

Things to do

The Taste of Japan is Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre. Admission is $2/person or $5/family. Tea ceremony, Japanese cuisine, gift basket raffles, Japanese goods, Sumo wrestling, games, crafts and a ton of fun.

Hudson’s Bay Kelowna will host Ladies Night on Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy an extra 25 per cent off ladies clearance fashions, gift wrapping by donation, door prize draws, refreshments and tokens of appreciation in cosmetics and fragrances.

Bags, Baubles & Bevies hosted by BrainTrust Canada takes place Thursday, Dec. 6, 11-368 Industrial Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. It’s a fun evening of socializing and bargain shopping while donating to a great organization. Tickets $10 for applies and a glass of wine. Tickets on Facebook.

The Kelowna Liedertafel presents their annual Christmas concert Dec. 8, 2 p.m., at the First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Rd. Special guests are Thomas Bauer (flute), Esther Goertz (piano) and Richard Mervyn (drums). Admission by donation.

Birthdays of the week

Patricia Todd (Nov. 25); Bryan Feagan (Nov. 29); Sonja Rosco (Dec. 3); Gary Wahowski (Nov. 25); Gary Filifilo (Nov. 28); David Kopp (Nov. 28), Dr. Mike Shepherd (Nov. 29); Lou Goncalves (Nov. 30); Jana Hardy (Nov. 30); Dan Willms (Nov. 30); Meryl Corbett (Nov. 30); Jane Fletcher (Nov. 30); Vern Martindale (Dec. 1); Dan Albas (Dec. 1); Krystyna Werbury (Dec. 3); Hal Puder (Dec. 3); Sherry Cote (Dec. 3); Heather Zais (Dec. 4); Don Holzer (Dec. 2).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, email maxdehart@telus.net.