Straight from DeHart

Kelowna Oral & Facial Surgery has opened at 412–2755 Tutt St. in the Mission.

Owned and operated by Dr. Scott Martyna and his wife Laura, this modern clinic has a focus on digital treatment planning and offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery options — wisdom tooth extraction, dental implants, corrective jaw surgery, cleft lip, palate surgery and other procedures. Dr. Martyna is a fellowship trained oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Both Scott and Laura grew up in Kelowna and then moved around Canada and the U.S. in order for him to complete his surgical training. Laura’s father is a well-known and respected Kelowna dentist Dr. Ian Leitch.

Orchard Ford, at 911 Stremel Rd. in Kelowna, has achieved the #1 Vehicle Sales Volume Ford Dealer award in B.C. for the fifth consecutive year, a first in Ford’s history in Canada. Orchard Ford is also #1 in overall sales and service customer satisfaction. Trevor Pollon is the dealership general manager.

Linda Youmans, the youth collections/system librarian for the Okanagan Regional Library System, is retiring Jan. 31 after 28 years of service. Linda has held various positions in Kelowna and is a great advocate of resources and services for those with diversabilities, creating amazing book lists, conducting diversability workshops for 77 staff and planning programs for adults with disabilities as the Okanagan self-advocate advisor for the Okanagan Self Advocate Group. She will continue in the advocacy role in retirement. She also was the recipient of the 2019 Community Leader of the Year Award.

Modern PURAIR Kelowna is a high rated indoor air quality service provider serving both residential and commercial clients. In 2001, Don Martin and his son Lane Martin started Modern Furnace and Air Duct Cleaning. In May 2007 the new name of the company became Modern PURAIR. Investing more into the company, they also established the goal of becoming the only branded indoor air quality company operating in Canada. “Clean Air. We live and breathe it.” is their tagline and is a motto by which they live and work. The franchise now has locations in Victoria to Owen Sound, Ontario, which started right here in Kelowna. Today, the Modern PURAIR Kelowna franchise is operated by Lane’s son, Tristan Martin who is the general manager. The company also started a charity called PURKIDS, supported by one per cent of all system sales given back to the charity. For the month of February, Modern PURAIR will be running a special promotion. When you book with them in February via the call center or online, you will receive a 15 per cent discount off your entire work order. Just use the code DEHART. Check out www.modernpurair.com; call 250-765-6828.

Looking for extra storage space? Kelowna’s new state-of-the-art storage facility, Airport Village Self Storage, offers indoor units with temperature control and key-less electronic access, drive-up units with spacious loading zones and RV and boat parking with 13-foot wide parking stalls and a specious lot. Contact them at www.avstorage.ca; 250-862-2504.

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission has expanded its advisory council, staff team and resources with the appointment of five new advisory council members representing industry, a new economic development commission manager Krista Mallory and additional sector specific web resources. The 2020 chair is Brad Klassen, of Troika Developments, joined on the advisory council by Nikki Csek, Csek Creative; Pete Patterson, Vitalis Extraction Technology; Paula Quinn, KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence Association; Brian Wall, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp.; and Noel Wentworth, Wentworth Music.

Yeti Farm Creative has partnered with Chopped Canada’s award-winning chef Pierre A. Lamielle on its second independently produced digital first pre-school series, called Munchy, Munchy. Based on Lamielle’s The Munchy Munchy Cookbook for Kids, and Alice Eats: A Wonderland Cookbook and Kitchen Scraps: A Humourous Illustrated Cookbook, the new series explores the cool, fun and quirky attributes of food. Yeti will debut the new series at Kidscreen 2020. Ashley Ramsay and Frank Saperstein are partners of Yeti Farm Creative.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has approved four appointments to regional environmental advisory commission — Catherine Nesmith and Gisele Rehe are the new appointees and serving another term will be Tanis Gieselman and Rhianna Moghadas.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade has a new 2020 board of directors. Congratulations to president Craig Garries, owner of PostNet West Kelowna; vice-president Calvin Barr, owner of Ever-Clear Window Cleaning and Luxury Lake Tours; second vice-president Amber Hall; treasurer Sarah Sabo, Aries Accounting; secretary Ray Kandola, City Furniture; and directors Andrea East, Pushor Mitchell; Julie Pringle, snap Commercial Photography; Sean Shepherd, Nucleus Strategies; Ed Stephens, Rotary; and Carmen Weld, BC Cancer Foundation. Appointed directors are James Carmichael, Westbank First Nation, and John Perrott, City of West Kelowna economic development.

Accolades to the Central Okanagan Foundation for donating $28,000 from the Kelowna Home Support Society Fund supporting future caregivers towards the construction of the new Health Sciences Centre currently being built on the Kelowna campus of Okanagan College. The new Health Sciences Centre is a great opportunity to recognize the values of Kelowna Home Support and support a community institution that teaches the values of caring and helping people stay at home as they age says Marliss Magas, who sat on the board of Kelowna Home Support Society that created and managed the fund in 1988 to 1999. I am honoured to be the Okanagan College Foundation Community Ambassador. For more information on how to support and donate to the new centre contact Holly Routley at hroutley@okanagan.bc.ca

Global Citizen Event will host Taste of Home on Feb. 1, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the New Life Centre, 20141 Harvey Ave. Entry is by donation and tasting tickets are $1 each. Taste of Home celebrates the richness and diversity of people from around the world and what they bring to our community. New this year is Global Voices starting at 5 p.m. Games and fun activities are specifically designed to promote cross-cultural interaction and understanding. Attendees participating can win tasting tickets and gain first entry to the main event. www.globalcitizenevents.com

Next Performance

The next performance for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will be the O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars Masterworks Series. The Diamond Anniversary concerts will celebrate 60 years of music-making and community engagement in the Okanagan. The performances will feature four talented young soloists who are graduates of the Youth Orchestra Program: Jana Luksts on piano, Kira Shiner on oboe, Alicia Venables on violin and Nick Denton-Protsack on cello. The Kelowna performance is Friday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The Kelowna Lioness Club sadly lost one of its oldest members, Bea Summers-Gill, at the age of 95. The club gave back $6,750 to local charities including Canadian Diabetes, Salvation Army Christmas Hampers, Freedoms Door, Alliance of the Blind, Project Literacy and Women’s Shelter. If you would like to give back to the community and make new friends call Joy at 250-862-6885.

Kelowna Secondary School’s annual Music Showcase is ready to knock the audience’s socks off on Monday, Feb. 3, at the First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Rd., 7 p.m. Look to be entertained by up and coming talented musicians, jazz bands, vocal jazz, chamber choirs and more. Master of Ceremonies is OSO music director Rosemary Thomson while KSS music director Sheila French will offer up an energetic evening of music from a variety of genres. There will also be a performance by the intermediate senior choir from Casorso Elementary led by artistic director Laura Mireau. Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for students at Wentworth Music, at the door or online at www.schoolcashonline.com.

Award winning Canadian multi-instrumentalist, Danny Michel is bringing is unique brand of music to Kelowna Mary Irwin Theatre on February 20/2020. This show follows a sold-out gig at the same venue in 2012 and a sold out performance at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre in 2018. Advanced tickets can now be purchased at The Rotary Centre for the Arts. www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

Birthdays of the week

Happy 70th Sharon Shepherd (Jan. 25); Mark Burley (Jan. 27); Dennis Macleod (Jan. 29); John Christie (Jan. 29); Bryan Proskiw (Jan.30); Paul Clarke, Black Press (Jan. 31); Rick Potter (Jan. 31); Linda Decosta (Feb. 1); Vince Lemke (Feb. 1); Rod Romanow (Feb. 2); Sue de la Fosse (Feb. 2); Groundhog Day (Feb. 2); Jenny Krahn (Feb. 3); Rob Belanger (Feb. 4); Ross Fitzpatrick (Feb. 4); Ted Farr (Feb. 4); Pim Meere (Feb. 4); Dana Crichton (Feb. 4).

