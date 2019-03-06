Lyubov Omasheva, owner of Liquidation European Stock in West Kelowna, imports new men’s and women’s European clothing.
You won’t want to miss this kids shoe sale with all the sneakers imported from Vienna,Austria.11,000 ,yes 11,000 pairs -all for just $15.00 each. Sale at the Ramada Hotel this weekend. Read all about it in Straight from DeHart on Wednesday in the Kelowna Capital News. #yourkelowna @kelownacapitalnews
The store sells all types of clothing except shoes. But last fall when Lyubov was on a buying trip to Europe, she came across an incredible deal on kids sneakers. She has now imported 11,000 pairs of brand new shoes from Vienna, Austria, and they are cool. The container took five months to arrive. The shop is too small for the massive sale of these fabulous shoes and so Lyubov will host a sale at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre, 2170 Harvey Ave., on March 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the conference area of the hotel. Sizes range from US 1:1.5: 2: 2.5: 3: and 3:5 for ages about four to 12 years old, perfect for your own kids or grandkids. The brand of the shoes is Europe’s Pepperts and Kinder Sneeker. All the shoes are priced at only $15 per pair, and if you buy two you will get one pair free.
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2091 Gordon Dr. (Gordon Drive and Springfield), celebrates its 70th anniversary on Sunday, March 17. Current and past members are invited to come for a special worship service at 11 a.m. with BC Synod Bishop Gregory Mohr, followed by a pot-bless lunch. Patricia Giannelia is the pastor at the church.
After seven years Darla Strutt, general manager of Hudson’s Bay, is leaving the Kelowna store March 16 to take on the same position with the Bay store in Vernon. Darla will replace Rein Nurmsoo, who after 41 years with Hudson’s Bay is retiring. You might remember Rein was general manager of Kelowna prior to Darla’s appointment.
Located in Lake Country for the past 14 years, Ear Gear is a company that manufactures a product that protects hearing instruments. Owned and operated by founder and president Mark Rosal, the product was invented for his daughter Shameera. After she received the hearing aids, Shameera was continually misplacing them. The solution was Ear Gear, an acoustically transparent spandex sleeve with a durable locking clip and stretchy cord. Not only does Ear Gear protect against loss, it also provides added protection against sweat, dirt, moisture, wind noise and chafing. Ear Gear has helped over 500,000 hearing instrument wearers and is sold worldwide by hundreds of audiology clinics as well as by Ear Gear on their website www.gearforears.com.
Two First Nations leaders have been re-elected to their positions as chair and vice-chair of the Okanagan College Board of Governors. Chris Derickson, a councillor with the Westbank First Nation and a five-year veteran of the board, will continue as chair while Gloria Morgan, a former Chief of the Splatsin Indian Band and an Enderby resident, carries on as vice-chair. Other OC board governors include Shelley Cook, Juliette Cunningham, Black Edwards, Charity Gerbrandt, Tina Lee, Robert McGowan, Christopher Newitt, David Porteous, Devin Rubadeau, Shakti Shekhar Singh and Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton.
The Kelowna Yacht Club has a new board for 2019—Kent Hardisty (Commodore), Eva Aylward (Vice Commodore), Tillman Hodgson (Rear Commodore), Don McEachern (Past Commodore), Danny Foster (Sail Fleet Captain), Rodney Lozinski (Power Fleet Captain), and Christian Brix, Lisa McHaffie and James Wendland (Directors at Large). The Kelowna Yacht Club is in its 74th year of operation. Watch for the Kelowna Boat Show on April 27 and 28.
