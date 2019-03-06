Straight from DeHart

Lyubov Omasheva, owner of Liquidation European Stock in West Kelowna, imports new men’s and women’s European clothing.

The store sells all types of clothing except shoes. But last fall when Lyubov was on a buying trip to Europe, she came across an incredible deal on kids sneakers. She has now imported 11,000 pairs of brand new shoes from Vienna, Austria, and they are cool. The container took five months to arrive. The shop is too small for the massive sale of these fabulous shoes and so Lyubov will host a sale at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre, 2170 Harvey Ave., on March 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the conference area of the hotel. Sizes range from US 1:1.5: 2: 2.5: 3: and 3:5 for ages about four to 12 years old, perfect for your own kids or grandkids. The brand of the shoes is Europe’s Pepperts and Kinder Sneeker. All the shoes are priced at only $15 per pair, and if you buy two you will get one pair free.

Anniversary

Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2091 Gordon Dr. (Gordon Drive and Springfield), celebrates its 70th anniversary on Sunday, March 17. Current and past members are invited to come for a special worship service at 11 a.m. with BC Synod Bishop Gregory Mohr, followed by a pot-bless lunch. Patricia Giannelia is the pastor at the church.

After seven years Darla Strutt, general manager of Hudson’s Bay, is leaving the Kelowna store March 16 to take on the same position with the Bay store in Vernon. Darla will replace Rein Nurmsoo, who after 41 years with Hudson’s Bay is retiring. You might remember Rein was general manager of Kelowna prior to Darla’s appointment.

Located in Lake Country for the past 14 years, Ear Gear is a company that manufactures a product that protects hearing instruments. Owned and operated by founder and president Mark Rosal, the product was invented for his daughter Shameera. After she received the hearing aids, Shameera was continually misplacing them. The solution was Ear Gear, an acoustically transparent spandex sleeve with a durable locking clip and stretchy cord. Not only does Ear Gear protect against loss, it also provides added protection against sweat, dirt, moisture, wind noise and chafing. Ear Gear has helped over 500,000 hearing instrument wearers and is sold worldwide by hundreds of audiology clinics as well as by Ear Gear on their website www.gearforears.com.

Cassidy deVeer is the new president of The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan (CHBA-CO). Cassidy is the President of 3rd Generation Homes, a family-run residential and commercial construction company that specializes in custom homes. There are no other changes to theboard or executive. CHBA-CO represents more than 250 members and is part ofan affiliated network of nine local home building associations located throughout the province. www.chbaco.com.

Gurjit Jhajj of Vernon, B.C. is the new owner/operator of Sunset Ranch Golfand Country Club. Jeff Richard is the general manager. www.sunsetranchbc.comor jeff@sunsetranchbc.com

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has a new board for 2019. Congratulations tonew president, Nikki Csek of KelownaNow.com. Directors are Carmen Sparg, Silver Lining Management (Past President); Andrew Brunton, Pushor Mitchell LLP; Ron Cannan, Interior Savings; Derek Gratz, UBC Okanagan; Angela Nagy, GreenStep Solutions; Andrew Ingenhorst, Grant Thornton LLP; Justin O’Connor, Sotheby’s International; Pamela Pearson, Sentes Group; Dan Price, EmilAnderson; Domenic Rampone, West Manufacturing; Jeffrey Robinson, Rush IhasLLP; Robert Scott, 2M Performance; Shelagh Turner, CMHA, Laura Vigar,Watson’s Hound Lounge and Ray Wynsouw, CorWest Builders. The threeappointees to the board are Maxine DeHart, City Councillor; Trevor McTavish, Junior Chamber International and Bill Gillett, Okanagan School of Business.

Spring is just around the corner and the Okanagan Master Gardeners is hosting their annual Kelowna Seedy Sunday on March 10th from 10:00 a.m. to3:00 p.m. at Parkinson Rec Centre. This is an opportunity to buy or trade seeds, purchase plants, network with locals who love to garden andparticipate in garden related free workshops for kids and adults. There will be more than 35 vendors, seeds of diversity, various plant based products,food trucks, free compost, seed swapping and gardening advice. The first 200visitors will receive a free packet of West Coast Seeds. Admission $2.00. Facebook.com/KelownaSeedySunday.

Two First Nations leaders have been re-elected to their positions as chair and vice-chair of the Okanagan College Board of Governors. Chris Derickson, a councillor with the Westbank First Nation and a five-year veteran of the board, will continue as chair while Gloria Morgan, a former Chief of the Splatsin Indian Band and an Enderby resident, carries on as vice-chair. Other OC board governors include Shelley Cook, Juliette Cunningham, Black Edwards, Charity Gerbrandt, Tina Lee, Robert McGowan, Christopher Newitt, David Porteous, Devin Rubadeau, Shakti Shekhar Singh and Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton.

New board

The Kelowna Yacht Club has a new board for 2019—Kent Hardisty (Commodore), Eva Aylward (Vice Commodore), Tillman Hodgson (Rear Commodore), Don McEachern (Past Commodore), Danny Foster (Sail Fleet Captain), Rodney Lozinski (Power Fleet Captain), and Christian Brix, Lisa McHaffie and James Wendland (Directors at Large). The Kelowna Yacht Club is in its 74th year of operation. Watch for the Kelowna Boat Show on April 27 and 28.

Help wanted

The Legion is in need of three more dedicated bartenders to volunteer oneshift per week. If you can help, contact Greg at 250-7173711 or Betty at250-861-1961.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting their Business After Hours onMarch 14th at Courses Restaurant at the Shannon Lake Golf Courseco-sponsored by Okanagan Business Excellence from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Admission $10.00.

Accent Inns Inc. has won the coveted 2019 Employees First Award, presentedby the BC Tourism Industry Awards. This award recognizes a B.C. tourismemployer who has upheld high standards of excellence in human resources andpeople management practices. Owned and operated by the Farmer family MandyFarmer is now the CEO of the company. Accent Inns has five locations in B.C.and two Hotel Zed’s. www.go2hr.ca

Giving Day

Hudson’s Bay Giving Day is Friday, March 8th. With your $5.00 ticket youwill receive many discounted specials, gifts with purchase and enter to wina $5,000.00 shopping spree and hourly door prizes. 100% of ticket proceedswill be donated to Headfirst, a proactive mental well-being curriculum foryouth across Canada.

An evening with Ryan Michel Magic and Guests is Friday, March 8th at theSandman Hotel with show times 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. (All ages) and 8:00 to10:00 p.m. (Adults only 19 plus). Tickets at Kelowna Tickets or Sandman Hotel.

The Soul of Motown is fully licensed and yes, you can dance on Saturday,March 9th at The Forum, 1317 Ethel Street. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and showstarts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets at Eventbrite.ca.

Fake news

Digital Disconnect is showing Tuesday, March 12th at 7:00 p.m. at the MaryIrwin Theatre. The film brings us a revealing history of the internet fromits birth as an obscure government project in the 1960’s through to itcurrent status as a fully commercialized and overwhelming influence onsociety. The film concludes by offering some suggestions that will startconversations about how we can find out way out of the fake news,post-truth, filter bubbles and privacy breaches that has threatened many ofour democratic ideals. To register for the free film go to www.friends.ca/disconnect

