Straight from Dehart

Stephane Facon and Beatrice Laforge, owners of Bouchons Restaurant on Sunset Drive have started a new venture along with the restaurant called Bouchons Bistro Catering (and pastry shop) which is located in a seperate commercial facility at 1046 Richter Street. If you are rushed during the holiday season, this is the place to purchase an array of wonderful food items for your party, casual get-together or Christmas menu.
The take-out facility offers French pastry, catering and meals to go. Agoub Klemt is their young pastry chef offering macaroons, rosalie, magnum, 3 Chocolates, Intense Chocolate, buche de noel and many other pastries.
Everyday meals to-go includes quiche, soup, house-made croissants and some bread including French. While I was in the shop, customers asked for lobster quiche, which Stephane was going to make this coming week and the duck and chanterelle mushroom quiche was in the oven. Their catering menu is extensive and at this time they have a catering to-go Christmas menu with a good selection of hors d ‘oeuvres, main courses, cheese tasters and desserts, made-to-order. They also specialize in making a fabulous Christmas log. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. Call 250-763-6595 or visit www.bouchonsbistro.com.
After nearly 25 years of successful fundraising in the Interior of B.C., well-known fundraising gal Cynthia Waldek-Peters has shut off the lights and closed the door of her office at the BC Cancer center where she worked for the past 13 plus years. Twelve years prior to that, Cynthia was at the United Way. Cynthia was instrumental in starting the popular yearly Discover Luncheon and the brain-child behind getting the citizens of Kelowna to understand who the people are and what they do in cancer research that is taking place right here in our city. Cynthia now begins a new chapter in her life called retirement. cwaldek@yahoo.ca
A proud Canadian company, Browns Socialhouse at No. 100-1544 Harvey Avenue has experienced a couple of changes. Industry leader, Derek Archer is now the sole owner of the popular restaurant and well-known local, Tyson Ralph, formerly with The Keg Restaurant and Bar for 15 years has joined the team at Brown’s as general manager along with Jamie Macintosh as a second general manager. Chris Casado, formerly with Cactus Club for six years is the Regional Kitchen Manager. Tia Sadler is the service manager.
If you have not been to Browns you are missing out. I sampled the Ahi Tuna Crunch salad with sustainable fish and it was fabulous. Browns offers shareables, soups, salads, hand-stretched pizzas, hand-pressed burgers with fresh hand-cut fries, bowls, handhelds and many mains, including certified angus beef. One of their most popular dishes is the No. 28 Dragon Bowl. They offer brunch on the weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free run eggs and their own house-made hollandaise sauce. Gluten free friendly. Happy hour is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close with specials. Regular hours of operation are 11 a.m. until late, seven days a week with a full menu of beer, wine and cocktails.
David Yerema and Marvin Geekie of Salloum Watts at 200 – 1455 Ellis Street have launched a new area of practice in their legal firm. They are now a full-service immigration law firm meeting the needs of the community and internationally. The firm now provides entrepreneur business immigration, labour market impact assessment applications for Canadian employers, permanent residency applications, family sponsorship applications, study permit and work permit applications and inadmissibility claims and judicial review matters. Call 250-861-5678 www.salloumwatts.com/canadian immigration.
BDO has announced several new manager promotions and management hires for the Kelowna office. Senior managers are Brennen Giroux, CPA, CA (relocated from Fort St.); Jason Granger, CPA, CA; Jennifer Jackson, CPA, CA; Vickie Naumann, CPA, Ca and Mike Smith, CPA, CA. New managers are Karter Basran, CPA (from BDO London England); Sandra Gagnon-Bourgoin, CPA, CA (Relocated from Calgary); Kristin Jeckel; Khristian Koulev, CPA; Ashley Slobodian; Jeffrey Smith, CPA, CA and Shantay Woytas. Scott Simpson is the marketing manager.
Congratulations to Jessica Lenz who was one of 14 B.C. students who made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results on the multi-day National Common Final Examination (CFE) administered by the CPA Western School of Business. Twenty-six other CPA students from Kelowna also passed the exam.
The popular Ukrainian Christmas 2018 Food Sale at the Ukrainian Catholic Church at 1091 Coronation Avenue is Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. As usual there will perogies, borscht, sausage, pies, cabbage rolls and home-made baking.
