Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

Statistics Canada says inflation pulled back even further in May as businesses shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic began to reopen slowly.

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago, making it the second month in a row for negative inflation after a 0.2 per cent drop for April.

Prices rose in four of the eight major components on a year-over-year basis.

Transportation prices contributed the most to the overall decline, mainly because of lower gas prices compared with May last year.

Statistics Canada says that excluding gasoline, the consumer price index rose 0.7 per cent, the smallest increase since January 2013.

Economists on average expected the consumer price index to remain unchanged compared with a year ago — meaning an annual inflation rate of zero.

The Canadian Press

CanadaCoronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country community captures national award
Next story
Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Just Posted

Lake Country community captures national award

Lakestone honoured with national award at Canadian Home Builders Association’s annual event

Hummingbird bombs photo in Lake Country

Resident trying to capture double rainbow over Okanagan Lake

Lake Country man found dead at Spion Kop Summit

Lake Country RCMP said investigation is now underway

Morning Start: Musicians have shorter life spans than the general population

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Rockets’ Korczak Invited to Canada’s National Junior Development Camp

The camp is being held virtually from July 21 to 31

Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Update will give look at economic state of the country

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

Salmon Arm woman seeks return of stolen elephant

One-hundred pound aluminum statue taken from downtown residence

Vernon farm ready to share new superfruit with community

North BX Haskap Farm readies for berry-picking season amid pandemic

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

Most Read