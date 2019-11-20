StatCan reports annual pace of inflation held steady at 1.9 per cent in October

The overall rise in prices came as food prices rose 3.7 per cent compared with a year ago

The annual pace of inflation held steady in October as the consumer price index rose 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago, matching its moves in August and September, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.

The result was also in line with the expectations of economists, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The overall rise in prices came as food prices rose 3.7 per cent compared with a year ago. Fresh fruit prices rose 7.9 per cent and fresh vegetable prices climbed 7.5 per cent.

Compared with a year ago, the price of gasoline was down 6.7 per cent in October compared with a 10.0 per cent decline in September. Natural gas prices rose 3.3 per cent compared with a year ago following a 5.8 per cent increase in September.

Statistics Canada said although global demand for oil remained low in October, there were slight price increases on a monthly basis due to temporary supply disruptions in the Middle East and a drop in crude oil inventories in the United States.

Excluding gasoline, the annual pace of inflation was 2.3 per cent in October, down from 2.4 per cent in September.

The average of Canada’s three measures for core inflation, which are considered better gauges of underlying price pressures, was 2.07 per cent compared with a revised figure of 2.03 per cent in September.

The core readings are closely monitored by the Bank of Canada, which adjusts its key interest rate target to manage inflation.

Regionally, prices were up 2.3 per cent compared with a year ago in Quebec, while Manitoba and B.C. both saw increases of 2.2 per cent. The annual pace of inflation was 1.7 per cent in Ontario.

READ MORE: Canadian annual inflation rate 1.9% last month

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bids down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Just Posted

Kelowna house fire considered ‘potentially supicious’

A house on Morrison Avenue caught fire around 12:30 p.m. last night

Okanagan College elects new president, vice-president

Gloria Morgan was elected the president of Okanagan College’s board of govenors

BC SPCA Kelowna holiday bake sale kicks off Nov. 7

Event will help to raise money for stray and neglected animals

Book drive kicks off at Okanagan College

Donated books will help provide education material for children in Uganda

West Kelowna RCMP commander recognized with Order of Merit

Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon’s career spans an impressive 28 years with the RCMP

VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Nov. 11, two days after controversial on-air comments during ‘Coach’s Corner’

‘Our culture is not a religion,’ indigenous educator tells B.C. Supreme Court in case of smudging at school

Mother also gave evidence Tuesday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Wednesday

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Court hears man’s multiple property crimes in Shuswap fueled by addiction

Accused completes sentence, states he’s ready to do good things

Trudeau to take sober approach to unveiling new cabinet for minority mandate

Liberals survived a bruising campaign that diminished Trudeau’s stature as a champion of diversity

Lowe’s says it will close 34 ‘underperforming’ stores across six provinces

The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

WATCH: Coldstream garage fire as hot as 275 C: deputy fire Chief

Shop fire potential for ‘one heck of a fireworks show,’ O’Hara says

Most Read