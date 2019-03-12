South Okanagan organic farmer wins Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets celebrated the best of B.C. with the sixth annual awards

Gordon Forbes and his family have been farming the valley for nearly half a century, with more than half of that time doing it all organically.

With spring just around the corner, the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets celebrated the best of B.C. with the sixth annual BC Farmers’ Market Awards and Forbes was on that list. Forbes Farm won the Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year award. The business, based in Oliver, participates in both the Penticton and Kelowna Farmer’s Market.

Forbes Farm has been a certified organic organic farmer for 21 years. Brothers, Gord and Steve Forbes are second generation farmers and started their organic journey when his mother got a breast cancer diagnosis.

“It’s about soil health and keeping the land able to produce for the next generation,” he said.

The Forbes were noted for their unique connection to their customers, many of whom they know by name, and their array of fresh fruits, herbs and vegetables — including a basil bar, allowing market-goers to smell different varieties of basil.

The awards recognize the work of all those involved with making farmers’ markets thrive. A panel of professionals in the sector selected the award winners from nominations received throughout the province.

“When reviewing the candidates for the awards, I was reminded of the enthusiasm and good-will evident among farmers’ markets managers, vendors, customers and volunteers. It’s like a world unto itself that only those that are actively participating in the farmers’ market movement can truly appreciate. I found the process of choosing the winners uplifting,” said Elizabeth Quinn, former BC Association of Farmer’s Markets executive director.

