South Okanagan brewery finds a way to cure those lockdown blues

Bad Tattoo Brewing created the ‘Quarantine Calendar,’ a beer for every day of dining restrictions

Bad Tattoo Brewing has come up with a fun way to cure those quarantine blues.

The creatives at the popular brewhouse on Winnipeg Street have made a ‘Quarantine Calendar’ — a way to countdown the lockdown with a beer a day for each day of the new health orders.

“One beer a day, or two, to keep the blues away,” says Bad Tattoo owner Lee Argur. “We’ll be drinking these until the end of lockdown. Want to join us? Make the most of the second annual quarantine.”

The quarantine calendar is a 24-pack variety featuring 18 different beers (all their current products, including the new cocktail series) for $79.99.

Argur said they are trying to find some fun out of the hardship and restrictions restaurants, pubs and breweries have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now entered its third wave.

On March 29, with no notice, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry put all indoor dining on pause until April 19, catching restaurants across B.C. off guard. Some Penticton restaurants don’t have large enough patios to make their margins, while others try their best to survive on take-out orders.

Penticton Chamber of Commerce started a new ‘Dine Out and Give Back’ campaign until April 18, where people can support local restaurants by posting a picture of their favourite local patio or you enjoying your take out on your patio. Remember to leave a Google review, too and be entered to win prizes from the Chamber.

Several local restaurants and pubs are participating, including Bad Tattoo.

