Something to smile about in 2023: Kelowna dentist cleans kids teeth for free

Smile 23 will help 23 children get a free dental cleaning and new electric toothbrush

Between advent calendar chocolate, candy canes and cookies the holiday season is filled with sugary treats, which might not be perfect for your teeth.

As children got their fill of Christmas snacks, East Meets West Children’s Foundation and Access Dental Centre in Kelowna, have decided to join together to help 23 kids start their year with a healthy smile.

Those aged six to 12 who may not have dental coverage can get their teeth cleaned and have a checkup at no cost during the project Smile 23.

Dr. Vikas Raj will be cleaning the teeth and giving the kids a checkup and East Meets West will be donating a paw patrol electric toothbrush to encourage children to maintain dental hygiene.

“Teaching children oral hygiene at an early age is very important. It prevents tooth decay. We plan to hold dental clinics annually to ensure we can reach as many children as possible,” said Raj.

East Meets West Children’s Foundation is a Kelowna charity that focuses on helping provide good health and education for children.

The event will take place on Jan. 7 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Access Dental Centre on 211-1980 Cooper Road. Appointments must be booked in advance by calling 250-861-8777.

READ MORE: Be on the look out for missing emu in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charitydentistryKelowna