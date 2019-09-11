Soar to new heights during Kelowna’s aviation industry career fair

KF Aerospace holds an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna

If you’ve ever thought about taking your career to new heights, then KF Aerospace might have a job for you.

The Okanagan owned and operated aviation service is hosting an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna.

Recruiting for a variety of roles in the aircraft maintenance services, the open-house event will give job seekers an inside look at KF’s skilled trades and entry-level positions.

Human Resources Manager, Susan van Unen said the company welcomes applicants of all backgrounds.

“For our entry-level roles we provide on-the-job training that allows you to work towards a certification,” she explained.

The company aims to fill more than 100 new positions over the next year as it completes more than 150,000 sq. feet in expansion projects, between both the Kelowna and Hamilton operation.

Okanagan College will join KF on-site to introduce prospective students to Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) training programs.

The Kelowna career fair takes places Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 5650 Aerospace Drive.

As Canada’s largest commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, KF completes over 250 heavy maintenance checks or modifications annually for major domestic and international airlines and is forecasted to grow 40 per cent over the next three to four years.

