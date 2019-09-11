KF Aerospace holds career fair in Kelowna

Soar to new heights during Kelowna’s aviation industry career fair

KF Aerospace holds an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna

If you’ve ever thought about taking your career to new heights, then KF Aerospace might have a job for you.

The Okanagan owned and operated aviation service is hosting an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna.

Recruiting for a variety of roles in the aircraft maintenance services, the open-house event will give job seekers an inside look at KF’s skilled trades and entry-level positions.

Human Resources Manager, Susan van Unen said the company welcomes applicants of all backgrounds.

“For our entry-level roles we provide on-the-job training that allows you to work towards a certification,” she explained.

The company aims to fill more than 100 new positions over the next year as it completes more than 150,000 sq. feet in expansion projects, between both the Kelowna and Hamilton operation.

Okanagan College will join KF on-site to introduce prospective students to Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) training programs.

The Kelowna career fair takes places Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 5650 Aerospace Drive.

As Canada’s largest commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, KF completes over 250 heavy maintenance checks or modifications annually for major domestic and international airlines and is forecasted to grow 40 per cent over the next three to four years.

READ MORE: A ‘Might-E’ truck tootles Glenmore Landfill

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A ‘Might-E’ truck tootles Glenmore Landfill

Just Posted

Rockets add veteran defenceman with trade

Kelowna acquired Carson Sass from the Tri-City American on Wednesday

Support rolling in for Lake Country couple who lost RV in fire

A GoFundMe has been started for Bob and Tracey Whyte

Meet your six Kelowna Lake-Country MP candidates

The federal election is just over a month away and it’s time to start thinking about your vote

Central Okanagan candidates speak about seniors issues, OAS, CPP

The first federal forum in Kelowna saw candidates take on issues important to seniors

Kelowna council approves 6-storey rental development in Pandosy Village

Despite the community’s concerns over the project, it was given the green light on Tuesday night.

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Red balloons spotted around North Okanagan a nod to IT?

Pennywise’s balloons have been seen tied to storm drains, light posts and fences

Okanagan Fall Wine Festival returns with new signature event

The premier festival features over 100 wine-centric events across the Okanagan from Oct. 3 to 13

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates ready for federal election campaign

Here are the candidates running in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

Baseball bat allegedly used in altercation in Penticton

Const. James Grandy said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Winnipeg Street

Most Read