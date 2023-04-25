Small Shop Saturday takes over Downtown Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna will be a hub of activity this coming Saturday.

April 29 marks Small Shop Saturday, where more than 50 participating Downtown Kelowna businesses will feature one-day specials, product demonstrations and in-store events or promotions.

Some businesses will host pop-ups by opening their spaces to artists, artisans or crafters for the day.

Mark Burley with Downtown Kelowna said the promotions and offers at Small Shop Saturday focuses on how small businesses contribute to the regional economy.

“Supporting locally owned businesses helps fight inflation, keeps dollars and jobs in our community, and adds to the vibrancy, diversity, and livability of Downtown Kelowna,” said Burley.

Visitors to Downtown Kelowna for Small Shop can play the Small Shop Hero Contest for their chance to win a prize package. Small Shop “Hero Cards” can be picked up anytime now through Saturday at all participating businesses. Players in the contest must collect three stickers from participating businesses before entering their completed Hero Card at one of the four entry locations. One winner will be chosen and will be announced on Wednesday, May 3.

READ MORE: Okanagan communities collect cheques from tourism ministry

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessKelownaShop Local