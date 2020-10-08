Small Business Week goes virtual in Okanagan

Small business owners from across the Okanagan-Shuswap have the chance to participate in three days of development workshops and connect with peers from across the valley as Community Futures hosts a virtual version of Small Business Week events.

“This is an important business development opportunity that our community looks forward to every year, so we are fortunate we are able to host it virtually,” Community Futures North Okanagan’s business services manager Kazia Mullin said.

Bringing together some presenters and attendees who might not otherwise have the chance to network and discuss opportunities, the events take place Oct. 20-22.

“Many of this year’s sessions will focus on topics that are timely as businesses navigate operations during COVID-19, and we also have a nice balance of topics that are important building blocks and best practices in general,” said Mullin, who has been working with her Community Futures peers from Salmon Arm to Penticton to organize the event.

Topics such as supporting your team during a pandemic, creating a workplace people want to work in and managing bullying-harassment complaints will be discussed.

The virtual valley-wide events include seminars in the morning, interactive breakout groups in the afternoon and networking opportunities throughout the day.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Sponsored by BDO

Preparing for tax season

Entrepreneur’s Exit: Steps to your Sale

Strategy for Small Businesses

Entrepreneur’s Financial Literacy: How to Tackle and Take Control of Your Debt

An Entrepreneur’s Financial Check-Up

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Sponsored by Vantage Credit Union

Digital marketing: The big picture

Crisis Communication

Marketing Planning

Digital Tools

Cyber-Security for Small Business

Thursday, Oct. 22

Supporting your team during a pandemic

Creating a workplace that people want to work in

Managing Bullying/Harassment complaints and mental injury claims

Managing a Remote Workforce

Stress Management

Participants can register for one or all three days and will be able to attend all events on that day. Registration is free at eventbrite.ca.

The 2020 Small Business Week events are supported by VantageOne Credit Union and BDO, along with community partners Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Accelerate Okanagan.

