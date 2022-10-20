Bruce Charbonneau has been professionally framing pictures for more than four decades. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bruce Charbonneau has been professionally framing pictures for more than four decades. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Small Business Week: B.C. has the largest number of local entrepreneurships in Canada

The week is a chance to recognize the hard work, adaptability and determination of small businesses

The province is celebrating small businesses this week.

Small Business Week in B.C. started Monday (Oct. 16) and wraps up Friday.

“Now is the time to support those who supported us when we needed it most,” Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a statement.

“Supporting our local small businesses not only helps these businesses, but also keeps dollars in the community as we build on our strong economic recovery. The past few years have been anything but normal, and small businesses have felt the impact as they navigate the effects of the pandemic, extreme weather, global labour shortages and economic uncertainty.”

B.C. has seen the highest increase of small business jobs in Canada since 2017, including 4.9-per-cent growth in 2021.

“By continuing to invest in people and acting on the missions laid out in the economic plan, we are creating a stronger, more inclusive workforce, and positioning B.C. as a leader in the global market,” Kahlon said.

“So, I encourage everyone to show your support and appreciation this week, and all weeks, by supporting local businesses in your community.”

There are more than 510,000 small businesses in the province, the government saod.

READ MORE: A majority of British Columbians are choosing to shop at small businesses: survey

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessSmall Business

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hospice harvests Vernon landscaper’s green thumb for over 20 years

Just Posted

Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words "Stay Strong" in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Sunday October 5, 2013. The Dutch man accused of extorting and harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd more than a decade ago has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Okanagan Symphony strikes a chord on subject of suicide

The community of Peachland voted in a new mayor and approved a borrowing referendum in order to replace its aging fire hall. (Photo/Peachland Fire & Rescue Service Facebook)
Official results for Peachland municipal election: Fire hall referendum passes

West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna parks closing for the winter

(File photo)
Kelowna man arrested and released after foot chase