Morning Star columnist Sam McNair puts the business spotlight on Expressions of Time in his latest article. (Sam McNair - Contributed)

Morning Star columnist Sam McNair puts the business spotlight on Expressions of Time in his latest article. (Sam McNair - Contributed)

Small Business Spotlight: Vernon bookstore specializes in more than literature

Expressions of Time is a beloved asset to the local business community

There is something to be said about the allure of an old-fashioned book.

Humans spend so much time obsessed with the future and the technology it holds, that they easily lose sight of the activities which made the past so enjoyable.

At Expressions of Time, Charlene Deuling has made her hobbies into a business that caters to like-minded souls; offering books both used and new in an effort to bring not just the latest bestsellers to the table, but the kind of books that her generation grew up with.

Now, ‘hobbies’ implies that Deuling’s business offers not just books, but other amenities as well.

Those amenities consist of jewelry both new and antique, as well as rocks and crystals, with many pieces said to have metaphysical properties.

It seems odd at a distance to think that books, jewelry and rocks should be found all in one place, but Deuling explains it like this: “I come from a family of antique diggers. I was in Vancouver around the early ’90s, doing antique shows and those sorts of things… Then I got into jewelry because it was the easiest to find and wasn’t hard to carry.”

She soon became more and more fascinated with jewelry, enthralled by the history and the stories that came with the pieces she found.

She bought books on the subject, studying different eras and designers in the interest of learning all she could about this new passion of hers. And as time passed ever onward, she added rocks and crystals in an effort to expand her clientele.

Expressions of Time can be compared to hobby shops in a way, existing as a place where someone can pay tribute to simpler things, and allow the complexity of today’s world drift off to the back of their mind.

The human brain needs rest just as much as the rest of the body, and there is arguably no better way to relax than to read a classic while your negative energies are expelled by the rose quartz you have positioned around the room.

Sam McNair is a fan of adventure novels, as well as writing about the people and places that make Vernon a great place to live. He got his diploma in Writing and Publishing from Okanagan College in 2020.

READ MORE: Small Business Spotlight: Vernon’s Fig Bistro keeps personal touch amid pandemic

READ MORE: International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector
Next story
Okanagan women’s investor fund launched to aid women-owned businesses

Just Posted

Fire truck.
Reports of brush fire in Vernon just a slash pile

Fire reported off Silver Star Road Monday afternoon

Noah Vaten(left) smoking a cigarette out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on a brief break during his manslaughter trial on March 8, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Accused Kelowna killer ‘blacked out’ on cocaine, kicked cop shop window looking for help

Video of Noah Vaten’s interrogation shown during manslaughter trial details night of Canada Day killing in the accused’s own words

The goal of the group is to help women owned businesses recover from the pandemic and to assist women to become angel investors and women owned or co-owned businesses to better access capital.
Okanagan women’s investor fund launched to aid women-owned businesses

Twenty-five women have formed a new Okanagan angel investment fund

An investigation is ongoing into a two-vehicle collision Sunday, March 7, shortly before 3:30 p.m. in Coldstream on Highway 97 at College Way that sent one driver to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Coldstream collision sends one to hospital

Two vehicles involved in collision Sunday, March 7, at Highway 97 and College Way

The District of Coldstream is expected to give first two readings to its five-year financial plan bylaw at its regular meeting Monday, March 8. The plan includes a proposed 1.4 per cent tax hike for residents(Morning Star file photo)
Coldstream proposes small tax hike

Five-year financial plan to be presented at meeting includes 1.4 per cent hike for 2021

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

(File photo)
RCMP seek witnesses after 2 different reports of man chasing children in Kelowna

Both incidents occured around Dougall Road in Rutland

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

It's tick season in South Okanagan.
Tick season has started in South Okanagan

A Penticton adventure company collected 200 ticks last year to be studied for Lyme Disease

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

Most Read