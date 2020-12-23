The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins competed in this season of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins competed in this season of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)

Slaying Dragons earns Shuswap sisters deal but no TV spot

Canadian Barley Tea Company founders share Dragon’s Den experience

After slaying it in the Dragon’s Den, sisters Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins, founders of the Canadian Barley Tea Company, are looking to expand distribution in B.C.

Over the summer, Ishizaka, who lives in Japan, and Watkins, who resides in the Shuswap, were given the opportunity to make a pitch to the Dragons of the CBC television series, with the hope of making a deal and bringing on a partner whose entrepreneurial influence could help make the Canadian Barley Tea Company’s product, mo’mugi (named after mugicha, a popular Japanese drink), a household name.

Ishizaka, originally from Salmon Arm, created a video to complement Watkin’s in-person presentation.

“I said, ‘Hi Dragons, my name is Cilla Watkins, I’m from beautiful Salmon Arm, British Columbia, and I’m here to ask you for $40,000 for 15 per cent of our company,” said Watkins, setting the scene. “Then I paused and said, ‘Who would like to try mo’mugi both hot and cold.’”

When it came time for the Dragons (Arlene Dickinson, Jim Treliving, Lane Merrifield, Manjit Minhas, Michele Romanow and Vincenzo Guzzo) to taste mo’mugi, the sister’s received what may have been one of the quickest deal offers in the show’s history.

Treliving was quick to rave about the tea and, after a brief discussion among the Dragons regarding financials, was ready to make an offer.

“He was like, ‘I know a good thing and I want to make a deal. So we made the fastest deal in Dragon’s Den history in six minutes,” said Watkins. “That’s how that played out.

“And then I was stunned. I felt like I wanted to drag it on because I wanted to be on TV, I wanted an episode, but the deal was there and if you watch the show, you realize you take the deal when they offer it to you or they cancel it.”

During the talk about financials, Merrifield noted his own Salmon Arm connection.

“Lane said, ‘I don’t know if you know, I’m a pilot and I fly into the Salmon Arm airport frequently. So I’m very familiar with Salmon Arm,’” said Watkins. Lane then asked about the local business accelerator program Watkins successfully competed in, Launch-a-Preneur. “He said, oh yes, I’m familiar with that.”

All but one of the Dragons (Minhas who, due to a mishap on set, received over-steeped tea to taste) spoke favourably of mo’mugi, but because Treliving offered what the sisters had asked for, they left it at that.

This good news was followed by surprise and some disappointment when Ishizaka and Watkins learned their successful, deal-earning pitch wasn’t going to be aired on TV, or even make it to the Dragon’s Den website. However, the experience still opened doors and the sisters still got the deal, which they hope to take advantage of once they reach a point where the money they’re making isn’t just going back into the company. Currently, the sisters are looking forward to working with a distributor in the Lower Mainland with the plan to get mo’mugi on store shelves across B.C.

“We’re focused on being a successful company and growing, but of course that takes time,” said Ishizaka. “We’re hoping the (Salmon Arm) Food Hub opening in March hopefully, if we get in there, will reduce our rent… and then we can make more money quickly and increase or distribution and go across B.C., get bigger and bigger and then give Jim a call. I guess we’ll see how it goes from there.”

For more information about mo’mugi, visit the Canadian Barley Tea Company or Facebook or at canadianbarleytea.com.

Read more: Pitch perfect: Entrepreneurs behind Shuswap product reveal pathway to the Dragon’s Den

Read more: Sisters bring Japanese tea experience to Salmon Arm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Dragon's Den

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News Staff)
Quiet holiday season at Kelowna International Airport

The second wave of COVID-19 has reduced traveller traffic at the airport

The new owner of the Riviera Plaza and Conference Centre – known for years as the Village Green Hotel – is looking for experience personnel to lease the hotel’s pub and/or restaurant. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon hotel looking to lease pub, restaurant

Riviera Plaza and Conference Centre, aka the Village Green Hotel, looking for experience in lessee

Seniors are getting connected to families just in time for Christmas thanks to the Interior Savings Care Home Connection Contest. (file photo)
Gift connects Okanagan seniors with families

Care homes in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Ashcroft, Kamloops, Chase and Vernon benefit

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is going back in time with a calendar of historic photos from the area, available at the online gift shop. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives)
Throwback calendar looks at Vernon’s past

Museum produces calendar full of historic images, plus raffle

An attic fire in a rural Lumby rental complex has left six families displaced since Nov. 19 while they waited for power to be restored. (Google Maps image)
Attic fire displaces Lumby renters for more than a month

Six separate units forced out of their home Nov. 19, hoping to be back in 2021

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

A community-organized Christmas tractor parade would have taken place from Armstrong to Enderby Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, but the event has been cancelled by organizers. (Jaimee Jansen photo)
North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade nixed by COVID-19 concerns

Organizers cancelled the parade after RCMP advised they could be liable if COVID-19 measures were contravened

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins competed in this season of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Slaying Dragons earns Shuswap sisters deal but no TV spot

Canadian Barley Tea Company founders share Dragon’s Den experience

Roderick Hansen spent Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in Penticton shovelling snow off driveways belonging to seniors and others who were unable to shovel themselves. (Contributed)
Penticton man spends day shovelling strangers’ driveways

35-year-old Roderick Hansen saw the recent snow as an opportunity to do something kind for seniors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

6-six-year-old Orion Parisien-Wawea, who has leukemia, and his mom Sierra Book were gifted a new Nintendo Switch gaming console Monday Dec. 21, 2020 thanks to the giving spirit of a Penticton business owner that quickly spread throughout the community, leading to four other struggling families receiving gifts. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton’s giving spirit shines as donations for struggling families pour in

Six-year-old with cancer receives Nintendo; community rallies behind game shop to help more families

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

Even light load activities can trigger an avalanche. Black Press file photo
Avalanche closes Coalmont Road

There is no specified time for reopening

Most Read