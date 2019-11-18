Sicamous’ second cannabis store set to open

Sicamous Trading Company designed to fit with community’s love for nature and adventure

Sicamous’ second cannabis store is set to open its doors.

The Sicamous Trading Company on Main Street will have its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 22, with a soft opening on Nov. 21. It joins Sicamous’ other cannabis store, High Mountain Cannabis, which opened in June.

A notice circulated by the store’s owners invites the public to come for the opening to see the store which they say is designed to fit in with Sicamous’ love for nature and adventure. The Sicamous Trading Company bills itself as a one-stop shop for all Cannabis products, accessories and learning opportunities. The grand-opening notice promises the store’s staff of highly-trained cannabis advisors can provide expert guidance for customers perusing the store’s products.

The owners will be cutting the ribbon and opening the store officially at noon on Nov. 22.

