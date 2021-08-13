A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Shopify to require staff to show proof of full vaccination before meeting up

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision ‘because science’

The chief executive of Shopify Inc. says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision “because science.”

Lutke has made a series of bold announcements and policy changes throughout the pandemic as his e-commerce company moves toward a digital by default model he instituted last May.

At the time, Lutke said “office centricity is over” and that most Shopify staff will be allowed to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Shopify’s vaccination policy comes as Quebec is preparing to bar unvaccinated people from non-essential public places like restaurants and gyms on Sept. 1.

The federal government is also working on a vaccine passport for international travel, though some are pressing for the digital certification to be used in offices and other public spaces.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says net assets now top half a trillion dollars

Just Posted

A soldier from 1 Combat Engineer Regiment receives his personal protective equipment, including red fire retardant coveralls, from Land Task Force – Vernon supply prior to proceeding to the fire lines in support of BC Wildfire Service. (Captain Jamie Blois, Public Affairs Officer, Land Task Force – Vernon photo)
Over 100 soldiers land in Vernon to assist at Okanagan, 100 Mile fires

This is a familiar sight around Central Okanagan communities as the limited housing inventory is unable to meet buyer demand, which has created bidding wars and quick sales on many homes this year, a scenario likely to continue. (File photo)
Housing sales boom in Okanagan surges ahead

Elana Thomas. (Contributed)
RCMP searching for missing Vanderhoof woman last seen in Kelowna

People walk along the Okanagan Lake waterfront in a smoky downtown Kelowna on Tuesday, July 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Dense wildfire smoke returns to Okanagan-Shuswap