Second cannabis store could crop up in Lake Country

Lake Country’s lone cannabis shop could have some competition.

Lightbox Enterprises Ltd. has made an application under the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to obtain a licence to sell recreational cannabis.

The hours of operation proposed are Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at #43-9522 Main Street.

There is currently only one licensed cannabis retailer in the District of Lake Country, whereas neighbouring communities such as Vernon and Kelowna have numerous shops.

The District of Lake Country is soliciting the views of residents and businesses and ask that those whose interests may be affected to forward their written comments, including their address, to:

The Planning and Development Department

District of Lake Country

10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road

Lake Country, B.C., V4V 2M1

Or via email to: development@lakecountry.bc.ca

Council will consider the application request at the Regular Council Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Hall.

