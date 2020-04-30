Missy MacKintosh received the first-place win for Best Eye Colour with her MisMacK Clean Cosmetics Art Shadow line in the fifth annual Clean Beauty Awards. (Lila Karmali photo)

Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh earns win in global clean cosmetic competition

MisMack Clean Cosmetics Art Shadow line tops in best eye colour

Salmon Arm entrepreneur and make-up artist Missy MacKintosh has garnered another accolade with her cosmetic line.

The founder and CEO of MisMack Clean Cosmetics received the first-place win for Best Eye Colour for her Art Shadow line in the fifth annual Clean Beauty Awards.

“I created the line after falling in love with clean beauty products, yet noticed there was a need for top performing, highly pigmented clean makeup available for both artists and customers,” MacKintosh explains in release about the honour.

The Clean Beauty Awards (CBA) were established to recognize the best performing beauty and personal care products manufactured without the use of known harmful chemicals. For this year’s winners, chosen from 370 submissions from around the globe, the CBA advises, “you may want to clear your bathroom shelf and make up bag for these 63 game changers.”

In March 2019, Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh received top honours in the annual Shuswap Launch-A-Preneur event with MisMack, pitched as one of the first-ever environmentally sustainable cosmetic lines.

Since then, MacKintosh has continued to build up her brand recognition. MacKintosh was a finalist for Best Youth Entrepreneur at the 2020 Small Business BC Awards, and has been nominated as “One to Watch” in the 2020 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards presented by Women of Influence.

She is also scheduled to speak alongside other industry leaders at the Virtual Clean Beauty Summit in May, a prestigious clean beauty conference.

