Serena Bosley’s winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased at the Salmon Arm Pharmasave on Sept. 1, 2021. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

Salmon Arm resident looking at new truck, real estate after lottery win

Winning 6/49 ticket purchased at Salmon Arm Pharmasave

A new pickup truck is in Serena Bosley’s future, thanks to a $500,000 lottery win.

The Salmon Arm resident’s windfall comes after winning the top Extra prize in the Sept. 1 Lotto 6/49 draw.

According to an Oct. 4 BC Lottery Corporation media release, Bosley purchased the ticket from the Salmon Arm Pharmasave on Hudson Avenue. She scanned the ticket there on the Check-A-Ticket machine before verifying with the clerk she had matched four out of four numbers. Upon confirmation, she texted her husband to share the news.

“He called me right away and was very excited!” said Bosley who, in addition to purchasing her dream truck, also plans to put some of her winnings toward real estate.

“I’ve always wanted a new truck and some acreage. It will be great to make this a reality,” said Bosley, shocked by the win. “This means I can buy a few things that I’ve always wanted and who knows, maybe even retire a little earlier.”

