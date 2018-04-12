Salmon Arm realtor leads real estate board

Board includes realtors from Shuswap, Vernon and Kelowna.

A Salmon Arm realtor is taking the helm of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB), the largest regional board in the B.C. Interior.

Marv Beer, a licensed realtor, real estate broker and brokerage owner in Salmon Arm, now leads a Board of 11 realtors, succeeding president Tanis Read, who will continue as past president.

The new board of directors was sworn in at its 59th annual general meeting April 5 in Kelowna.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of an organization that is fast evolving into one that is leading edge and forward looking,” commented Beer.

“I’m excited to play a role alongside my fellow Directors in OMREB’s delivery of strong advocacy, professional development and exciting new technology and tools, helping our members in their quest to deliver exceptional service to local real estate consumers.”

Beer, a realtor and real estate broker-owner who has worked in both Alberta and B.C., has been licensed as a realtor since 2004, an OMREB member for six years, a director on the board since 2015 and served as vice president this past year. Beer is joined by Vice President Michael Loewen, a Kelowna realtor.

In addition to Beer, Loewen, and Read, the full 2018/2019 OMREB Board of Director complement includes Tina Cosman of Salmon Arm, Kim Heizmann and Joe Pearson of the Vernon area and Dean Desrosiers, Kent Jorgenson, Sheryl Lobsinger and Cliff Shillington of the Kelowna region.

The new board of directors, which takes office effective immediately, supports the work of more than 1,200 local realtors, which, in turn, offers protection and peace of mind for local real estate consumers.

Previous story
DeHart: Popular downtown Kelowna café relocates
Next story
Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Lake Country resident supporting Humboldt team

Mike McGowan is collecting signatures for cards he plans to send the team

UPDATE: Lights go back on for downtown Kelowna

A power outage affecting residents in the downtown, South Pandosy Street area has been repaired

Central Okanagan school bus fees reduced

Student bus rider fee drops from $250 to $200 for 2018-19 school year

UPDATE: What’s new on the Kelowna foodie scene

Diners are opening, restaurants are renovating and businesses are expanding

Wanted man nabbed in Kelowna

John Aronson is now in police custody

Your April 12 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

BCHL This Week takes a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Salmon Arm realtor leads real estate board

Board includes realtors from Shuswap, Vernon and Kelowna.

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Thief swipes display from Princeton museum

Carriage wheels were chained to a railing

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

Most Read