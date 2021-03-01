City council passed resolution in support of an expansion of the licence area at Salmon Arm’s Marionette Winery for the inclusion of a lounge area. (Marionette Winery/Facebook)

Salmon Arm council supports lounge addition at Shuswap winery

Marionette Winery expanding licence area to host small gatherings

City council had no objections to a proposed expansion at a Salmon Arm winery.

The owners of Marionette Winery, located at 2450 4oth Street NE, have applied to the province to expand their licence area in order to add a lounge next to their existing tasting room. The goal is to provide options for small group gatherings in a licensed environment as well as space for distancing.

The application was referred to city council.

According to staff, there would be no impact to neighbouring residents as the lounge is indoors and the nearest residence as at least 150 metres away.

Council supported a resolution stating it has no objection the increase, and that it is opting out of the comment and public consultation process. Regarding the opt out, development services director Kevin Pearson noted there is no application fee involved and that the city has no budget for a public consultation process. By opting out, it becomes the province’s responsibility to undertake a public consultation process if one is deemed necessary.

Marionette’s tasting room is open between April and May. For more information, visit marionettewinery.com.

Salmon Arm

