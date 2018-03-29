Ridge claims top honours

Predator Ridge named BC Golf Safari’s top Okanagan course

Predator Ridge has claimed the title of BC Golf Safari’s top course in the Okanagan.

For the past three months, BC Golf Safaris, a renowned golf vacation provider in British Columbia, conducted the BC Golf Dream Contest — the largest consumer ranking of public courses in British Columbia.

Close to 4,000 golfers from British Columbia and Alberta were asked to vote for their dream golf courses in six of B.C.’s most popular golf destinations.

Alongside Predator Ridge, Victoria’s Bear Mountain Resort, Whistler’s Nicklaus North Golf Club, Kamloops’ Tobiano Golf Club, Columbia Valley’s Greywolf Golf Course and Kimberley and Cranbrook’s Trickle Creek Golf Resort claimed top honours in their respective regions.

One lucky winner was chosen from all entries to win the Grand Prize dream golf vacation: a twelve-night, six-round trip playing each of the top-ranked courses in each area.

Following their victory in the Okanagan, Predator Ridge is offering a golf package with BC Golf Safaris.

Book a Predator Ridge Golf Package with BC Golf Safaris, staying between April 11 to June 15, and receive same-day unlimited play on player’s choice of the Predator or Ridge Course during the visit. The offer is time sensitive.

British Columbia Golf — a member-based organization governed by the British Columbia Golf Association (BCGA) — is the governing body of amateur golf in British Columbia and functions for the benefit of all golfers in the province. British Columbia Golf fosters and promotes the sport of golf, preserves the traditions and history of the game and provides a leadership role for the sport in British Columbia. Through its affiliation with Golf Canada, British Columbia Golf is also involved in national golf affairs.

