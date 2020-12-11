Rider Express seeks expanded Okanagan bus route

Route between Salmon Arm and Penticton being reviewed by the Passenger Transportation Board

Rider Express plans to expand to a new bus route adding a southerly route through the Okanagan to their Highway 1 service. (Rider Express Photo)

Rider Express, one of the companies which started offering inter-city bus service in B.C. when Greyhound pulled out of Western Canada in late 2018, is looking to expand their offering into the South Okanagan.

The company already runs a route from the Alberta border to Vancouver, serving communities along the Trans-Canada Highway. The addition they have proposed would see a route going south from Salmon Arm stopping in Enderby, Armstrong, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, before returning the same way.

The Penticton stop is expected to be seasonal, operating from April 1 to Sept. 30 at a minimum.

The application for the added route is before the Passenger Transportation Board. Submissions commenting on the additional route will be accepted until Dec. 21.

Ebus, another inter-city bus carrier, offers service between Kamloops and the lower mainland with a southerly route serving Vernon, Kelowna and West Kelowna but not Penticton.



