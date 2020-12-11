Rider Express plans to expand to a new bus route adding a southerly route through the Okanagan to their Highway 1 service. (Rider Express Photo)

Rider Express seeks expanded Okanagan bus route

Route between Salmon Arm and Penticton being reviewed by the Passenger Transportation Board

Rider Express, one of the companies which started offering inter-city bus service in B.C. when Greyhound pulled out of Western Canada in late 2018, is looking to expand their offering into the South Okanagan.

The company already runs a route from the Alberta border to Vancouver, serving communities along the Trans-Canada Highway. The addition they have proposed would see a route going south from Salmon Arm stopping in Enderby, Armstrong, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, before returning the same way.

The Penticton stop is expected to be seasonal, operating from April 1 to Sept. 30 at a minimum.

The application for the added route is before the Passenger Transportation Board. Submissions commenting on the additional route will be accepted until Dec. 21.

Ebus, another inter-city bus carrier, offers service between Kamloops and the lower mainland with a southerly route serving Vernon, Kelowna and West Kelowna but not Penticton.


