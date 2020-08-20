Revelstoke’s Jackie Rhind shows off her new matchstick sized pregnancy and ovulation testing strips from her company Ovry. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke entrepreneur launches new pregnancy testing company

The company Ovry launches this summer

One Revelstokian quit her job a year ago to start a company this summer supplying something she said is severely lacking in Canada – inexpensive, convenient and less wasteful pregnancy tests.

“I’m aiming to help empower women,” said Jackie Rhind, creator of Ovry. Rhind is also a Revelstoke city councillor.

Pregnancy tests in the grocery store can cost up to $30. However, Rhind said there is a huge markup as they probably cost less than a dollar to make.

“It makes me so mad. It’s a rip off.”

She said many companies capitalize on the vulnerability of women who are desperate for answers.

Having used grocery store pregnancy tests herself, she said buying them can have an element of shame attached.

“You buy five other items at the store to try and hide the test. And you just hope you don’t run into your boyfriend’s mom at checkout,” Rhind said.

So, Rhind found a Canadian manufacturer and launched her own pregnancy and ovulation testing company that she said is superior and more discreet.

The tests are slightly larger than a match and according to company’s website over 99 per cent accurate with prices starting at $16 for a package of four tests.

Rhind said the urine testing strips can detect pregnancy as soon as five days before an expected period.

The company’s goal is to sell across Canada online at myovry.com and eventually expand into the U.S. market. Rhind said her product is less wasteful than many others, as they are smaller and produced in Canada, rather than abroad.

One per cent of proceeds will be donated to charities that help empower women.

Rhind said launching her own business is a huge learning curve.

For example, she spent hours solely researching barcodes. Turns out there’s specific codes for online sales and in-store purchases, all dependent on expiry dates.

“I had no idea,” said Rhind.

If the company fails, Rhind said hopefully she at least brings awareness that other options for pregnancy testing exist.

Rhind had to delay her company’s launch from the spring as her manufacturer had to pivot and make COVID-19 testing strips instead to help with shortages.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BirthsBusiness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City-centre businesses mount slower recovery than rural areas, CFIB says

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP search for stolen traffic sign

Police are also looking for a stolen trailer from the Ellison area

Water quality advisory lifted for Killiney Beach

The advisory affected 290 properties in the subdivision off Westside Road

Online discussion planned for Vernon supportive housing project

Virtual neighbourhood information session on 52-unit project set for Aug. 26

Anti-abortion sign vandalized again in Vernon

Pro-Life Society unsure if the sign can still be used

Evacuation alert rescinded for Solomon Mountain Fire

Properties near the fire north of Beaverdell had been on alert since Aug. 18

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Two wildfires in the Shuswap remain out of control

One fire near Adams Lake and the other east of Sicamous have not been contained

Fire department urges ‘extreme caution’ to prevent Okanagan wildfires

The fire danger rating in Vernon is currently listed as ‘high’

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Revelstoke entrepreneur launches new pregnancy testing company

The company Ovry launches this summer

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen directors grateful for firefighting efforts

Fire near Okanagan Falls is being held at 1,400 hectares

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen works to address ransomware attack

Internet and email taken offline following attempted attack on Aug. 11

Penticton residents under evacuation alert urged to plan ahead

ESS provides the provincial government with your contact information in case of an evacuation order

Most Read