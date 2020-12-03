A private retail non-medical cannabis store has been proposed for the Mall at Piccadilly. The application will go to Salmon Arm Council’s planning meeting for a referral on Dec. 7. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A private retail non-medical cannabis store has been proposed for the Mall at Piccadilly. The application will go to Salmon Arm Council’s planning meeting for a referral on Dec. 7. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Retail cannabis store proposed for Salmon Arm’s Mall at Piccadilly

Application to come to council’s planning meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.

A cannabis store has been proposed for the Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm.

The location listed in a city staff report is the retail space just inside and to the left of the mall doors facing Sport Chek.

In B.C., the Liquor Cannabis Regulation Branch regulates private retail non-medical cannabis sales. The branch’s approval system, however, relies on local government responses to cannabis store applications, so the application has gone to council for approval.

Although city policy allows only four cannabis retail stores within ‘the core commercial area,’ the mall is outside that area and no maximum has been set in what’s called ‘the commercial area.’

The application for the Inspired Cannabis Co. is the tenth council has considered.

Six received approval from council, four of them in the core. One of the four is still listed as pending. Of the two approved outside the core, one is in Canoe and the other was to be built on the SmartCentres site near Walmart. The store on First Nations land did not require city approval.

Read more: Cannabis cultivation, extraction facilities planned for Salmon Arm

Read more: Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

The proposal for the Inspired Cannabis Co. is coming to the Monday, Dec. 7 meeting of the city’s development and planning services committee, which starts at 8 a.m. The public will then be notified and a hearing scheduled.

The report from city staff supports the application as it fits with city policy, but mentions a concern regarding the proximity of the proposed location to the public library.

“However, the policy only specifies that cannabis retail stores should not be located within 500 metres of a school but does not speak to libraries,” the report stated.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cannabisSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference
Next story
Video: Switzmalph Child Care Centre shares culture with Shuswap community

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, Chief Medical Health Officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
‘People need to start listening’: IH top doc combats COVID-19 misconceptions

Dr. Albert de Villiers says light at the end of the tunnel will grow in step with people’s adherence to PHO guidance

Executive director of CMHA Vernon Julia Payson says the North Okanagan has incredible community-based mental health services that can help take the pressure off acute care in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but funding is necessary. (Contributed)
Calls to Vernon crisis line jump 63 per cent amid COVID-19

Studies find suicidal feelings deepen in second wave of pandemic; community resources need funding

Paule Moore, formerly known as Paule Seeger. (TNG Legal Services)
Kelowna lawyer to face disciplinary hearing over alleged misappropriated funds

Paule Moore, née Seeger, is accused of withdrawing client trust funds a number of times when she was not entitled to do so

A power outage on Westside Road affected thousands of residents Thursday morning. (BC Hydro map)
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands on Westside

Outage sparked early this morning due to equipment malfunction

A dirt bike crash on May 18 left Kelowna’s Steven Margetts paralyzed and without work. (GoFundMe)
Kelowna man paralyzed in dirt bike crash makes plea for help

GoFundMe launched for Steven Margetts, who shares a harrowing recap of his life-changing crash

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

Margaret Holm
HOLM: Better Bicycle Lanes

Margaret Holm writes about solutions to global warming

The newly opened Switzmalph Child Care Centre at Salmon Arm offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture but is open to children of all heritages. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Switzmalph Child Care Centre shares culture with Shuswap community

New daycare at Salmon Arm offers Secwépemc culturally enriched programs to children of all heritages

Man walking in the winter downtown.
Dyer: The role of air tightness testing in energy efficiency

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Are we really “all in this together?”

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A private retail non-medical cannabis store has been proposed for the Mall at Piccadilly. The application will go to Salmon Arm Council’s planning meeting for a referral on Dec. 7. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Retail cannabis store proposed for Salmon Arm’s Mall at Piccadilly

Application to come to council’s planning meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read