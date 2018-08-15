Orchard covers and wind machines are tested to protect cherry crop at Coral Beach Farms in Lake Country, 2017. (B.C. government)

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

The B.C. government is adding new regional strategies and taking research applications for farm-level projects to adapt the province’s regions to a changing climate.

The federal-provincial program has developed strategies for six key agricultural regions in the province, Cowichan, Delta, Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Cariboo and Peace.

The latest funding for B.C.’s climate change adaptation program is to fund six to nine new research projects on B.C. farms, with application packages available this fall.

The program funds farm experiments such as vented orchard covers to protect cherries from rain and hail, a technology developed in Europe that has been used in fruit growing areas in Chile and Australia. Vented covers and wind machines were employed last year at Coral Beach Farms in Lake Country.

Another study looked at forage crop production in the Vanderhoof region of the Central Interior, where hay is being grown for export to China as well as regional livestock use.

Farm Adaptation Innovator Program: A Guide to On-Farm Demonstration Research from BC Ag Climate Action Initiative on Vimeo.

Previous and ongoing projects include vineyard water use efficiency studies in the Okanagan, tomato growth in unheated greenhouses in the Cariboo, drought alert and water storage in the Cowichan, irrigation and flood control in Delta and drainage and ditch management in the Fraser Valley.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

Just Posted

Return of Indigenous carver puts Okanagan College back on cutting edge

Artist Darren McKenzie will return to teach his popular course on Indigenous carving in October

No end in sight, smoke is here to stay

There is no anticipated change in weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap this week

Animal rights activists to protest Kelowna’s RibFest launch

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

$26,000 raised for youth programs at Kelowna lawn bowling event

On the Lawn was held throughout the summer to support Elevation Outdoors

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

No growth on the Monashee Complex wildfires

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

RCMP deploys officers to help B.C. communities impacted by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to communities particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Update: Aug. 15 Crews will continue to mop up and extend hose… Continue reading

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Increasing temperatures challenge crews on Snowy Mountain

The Snowy Mountain wildfire near Keremeos remains out-of-control

Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officers excel in Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

Most Read

  • Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

    When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her burgeoning organic popsicle and freezies business in 2014, she was “shocked” by the feedback she received from one of the bankers.

  • Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

    Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species