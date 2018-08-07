Predator Ridge hosting job fair Thursday

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is being presented by the resort department heads and will take place in the ballroom on the lower floor of the Clubhouse at the resort.

“Department heads are excited to meet hard-working people who have a passion for the hospitality and resort industry. All individuals, whether they prefer to work in a dynamic customer facing role or behind the scenes, are encouraged to attend,” Rod Cochrane, General Manager, said in a release.

“The hiring fair is the perfect opportunity to learn what it takes to be part of a team that strives to deliver the above and beyond experience that Predator Ridge is known for,” Cochrane said. “Our people are the front line helping to create memorable experiences that exceed our guests and homeowners expectations.”

Cochrane also added, “we build amazing teams and with this second wave of hiring it’s a great opportunity to join us in one of many areas including landscaping, turf care, golf operations, food & beverage, accommodations, and housekeeping.”

You can scope out the openings at www.PredatorRidge.com/Employment.

