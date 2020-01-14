Black Crow Cannabis is just one of Vernon’s many pot shops now open in town. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Pot shops greenlit by North Okanagan community

Two applications for cannabis companies to be passed on to province

Two more pot shops have been given the green light by Vernon city councillors.

Calgary-based Cannabis Cowboys, slated for the Fruit Union Plaza on Highway 6, and Arcannabis Store’s relocation to the 1800 block of Kalamalka Lake Road were given the go-ahead at council’s Jan. 13 meeting.

The applications will be forwarded to the province for approval.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal was the only councillor to object to the cannabis store seeking a Highway 6 address — the business plaza location neighbours a supportive housing unit.

The city staff report said council’s approval of a cannabis retail store at this location would have “minimal impact on the community as long as all federal, provincial and municipal regulations are adhered to.”

No objections were received from neighbouring businesses while the Downtown Vernon Association and the property owner had submitted letters of support in favour of Cannabis Cowboys’ application.

The cannabis company slated for Kalamalka Lake Road received three responses in support from neighbouring property owners and businesses, one indicating no objection and one in opposition. Council voted unanimously to pass the application forward to the province.

Upon approval of both applications, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming made note that the city has officially dealt with all cannabis retail applications submitted before the July application cutoff imposed by council.

READ MORE: Vernon council won’t revisit cannabis retail moratorium

READ MORE: UPDATE: Snowdrifts cleared on Spallumcheen roads

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Matt Nicholas, owner of Vernon’s Black Crow Cannabis, runs one of the many pot shops now open in town. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
Cannabis company Aphria cuts outlook for 2020, reports second-quarter loss

Just Posted

League donates $2,500 to memorial scholarship for late Kelowna Chiefs president

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League made the donation Jan. 11

Kelowna to implement CCTV registry to help RCMP access video surveillance

The registry will record locations of security cameras in downtown Kelowna for quicker RCMP access

Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

One of the three proposed towers would be 42 storeys and become the tallest building in Kelowna

Rockets fined $3,000, Korczak suspended after penalty-filled game, line brawl with Blazers

The fine and three-game suspension come after Kelowna’s 7-2 loss Saturday night

Okanagan College Coyotes split first basketball games of 2020

The ‘Yotes men and women grab a win each against the Langara Falcons

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

GALLERY: Bear sightings continue in North Okanagan

Conservation officers say bears should re-den due to low temperatures

Pot shops greenlit by North Okanagan community

Two applications for cannabis companies to be passed on to province

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at West Kelowna school

The lockdown lasted between 11:25 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Okanagan groups look to connect First Nation trails across US/Canada border

Groups recently met in Osoyoos to discuss how to advance the project

CMHA Vernon’s crisis line seeks volunteers

Due to heavy call volumes, demand for volunteers is on the rise

Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Most Read