Lori Seemann brings positivity to the airport (Aaron Hermes)

Positivity taking flight at the Kelowna airport

Women in Business: Lori Seemann

Lori Seemann is the woman behind the scenes who keeps things in motion at the Kelowna International Airport.

As an airport duty manager she works to manage flight delays, changes and cancellations, icy roadways, scheduling, ensures planes have a place to park and organizes passenger and baggage processes.

“Most days there is something different that I will face. That variety is fantastic,” said Seemann.

Seemann starts her day by walking the whole airport facility to identify concerns that need her attention. As you can imagine, her job is demanding and stressful, but Seemann has a different perspective.

“I have the ability to make a difference and help people have a better day,” she said. Rather than dwelling on the issues constantly cropping up Seemann is solution-based and positive.

She meets each problem with a smile and confidence in her team that even if she can’t solve the issue, another member of her staff can.

In many ways, Seemann is the face of the Kelowna airport.

Peak season in mid-December brings in a storm of airline troubles coupled with a sharp increase in travellers. Seemann was down on the ground every day during the holiday chaos, helping passengers find their way.

She brings patience and understanding to each interaction and thrives under the pressure of constant problem-solving.

Often, problems that crop up are outside of her control. Trouble in other cities can spill over into the Kelowna airport but Seemann is nothing but positive and empathetic for her coworkers in the industry. Lost baggage from another airport causes distress when travellers arrive in Kelowna but Seemann is solution-focused and explained with a smile,

“I will be available in the best way I can to help my partners get through any kind of issues that they’re having.”

She leaves people in a better mood than she found them, goes above and beyond to solve any issue, even if it is not specified in her job description.

Seemann said that she loves her job and her coworkers and is proud of the diversity in the industry.

“I want people to know that there is a place for everybody within the aviation airport world. Any type of interest you have can probably fit into this industry. It is a fantastic world to work in,” she said.

According to Seemann, people of all backgrounds are welcome in the aviation industry and because of the unique work environment, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Being around people and making a difference is something that I really enjoy,” she said, and it seems like Seemann has truly found her perfect fit.

AirportCity of Kelownawomen in business

Previous story
Canfor plans to sell forest tenure in Mackenzie region of B.C. to two First Nations

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Cycling Society has launched a petition calling for a bike park to be built in Vernon. The petition has 1,154 signatures as of Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2022. (Change.org photo)
North Okanagan Cycling Society pushing for bike park at Kin Race Track

The Summerland Steam and the Kelowna Chiefs are in playoff action in Junior B hockey (KIJHL).
Kelowna Chiefs defeat Summerland Steam 4-3, down in series 2-1

Vernon Vipers forward Copeland Fricker (left) tries to get the puck away from Trail’s Connor Michaud during the Snakes’ 2-1 BCHL shootout win over the Smoke Eaters Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers edge Trail Smoke Eaters 3-2 in shootout

Downtown’s 30th Avenue was blocked off for most of last summer and could be again this year. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)
Vernon business unhappy with 30th Ave closure repeat