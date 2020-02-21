Piece of Shuswap paradise could be yours for just $5.5 million

This property at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay has a selling price of $5,495,000 as of Feb. 20, 2020 (Contributed) This property at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay has a selling price of $5,495,000 as of Feb. 20, 2020 (Contributed) This property at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay has a selling price of $5,495,000 as of Feb. 20, 2020 (Contributed) This property at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay has a selling price of $5,495,000 as of Feb. 20, 2020 (Contributed) This property at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay has a selling price of $5,495,000 as of Feb. 20, 2020 (Contributed) This property at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay has a selling price of $5,495,000 as of Feb. 20, 2020 (Contributed) This property at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay has a selling price of $5,495,000 as of Feb. 20, 2020 (Contributed) This property at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay has a selling price of $5,495,000 as of Feb. 20, 2020 (Contributed) This property at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay has a selling price of $5,495,000 as of Feb. 20, 2020 (Contributed) This property at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay has a selling price of $5,495,000 as of Feb. 20, 2020 (Contributed)

Paradise could be yours for just under $5.5 million dollars.

That’s the promise of what appears to be the highest-priced piece of waterfront in the Shuswap.

The 4.62 acre property with 864 sq. ft. cabin at 2403 Rocky Point Rd. in Blind Bay is currently listed for $5,495,000. It sits near Reedman Road Community Park, a 10-metre public lake access owned by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

“Create your exclusive paradise on 4.62 acres of authentic pristine Shuswap waterfront,” states a description of the listing with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “With over 1475 feet of unmatched shoreline it would be rare to even see another person. Heavily treed backdrop is perfect for privacy, while the very central location is near to restaurants, grocery stores, marina and golf course. Only five minutes from the TCH with close access to Kamloops airport and Sun Peaks Resort…”

Listing the property is Lynn Ewart, a South Shuswap resident. She estimates it’s been on the market for about 15 months. She’s had lots of inquiries but no takers.

Ewart says the property’s rocky point uniqueness is the reason for the lofty price. When she first listed it, she spoke to the CSRD about buying it for the public. Those kinds of dollars weren’t in the budget.

“When you get a property like this, they don’t come on the market very often. It might be above everybody’s price range, but somebody from somewhere will see the value of having a property that’s five, maybe seven minutes from the Trans-Canada and really completely private… I really don’t think these pictures lie,” Ewart says.

The owners bought it in the ’70s when they first got married, so it really does feature ’50s-style cabin. She says they’re in no hurry to sell. Pricing is a matter of negotiation and always about what the market will bear.

“Well suited to an owner who wants to build an extraordinary show home with the benefit of room for improvement on the existing guest house and detached four bay garage,” the listing continues. “The original 1950’s cabin has charm enough to function quite nicely, but the real potential is in the creation of a truly trophy level estate. Bring your biggest dream and you will be impressed by the possibilities.”

Ewart notes that the property is not subdividable under its current status and a new owner would have to deal with the sewer and water to build a dream home as it’s currently on septic.

Maybe the royals, Harry and Meghan, would like to bring their biggest dream to the Shuswap? Ewart says she believes residents in the region are the kind of people who would leave celebrities to their privacy.

Along with that dream, all anyone would need is a little cash.

A mortgage calculator predicts that with a $1.1 million down payment, and a mortgage rate of 3.5 per cent amortized over 25 years, that piece of paradise could be yours at just $23,390 per month.

