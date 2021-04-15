On National Takeout Day, April 15, 2021 Penticton announced a new “Picnic Penticton” program beginning in May that will see 36 additional picnic tables added to local parks in an effort to support local restaurants.(Pexels.com/Maksim Goncharenok)

Penticton wants picnics to be all the rage this spring and summer

Who could say no to pizza and beer in the park?

With the amount of new picnic tables soon to be installed in the city, Penticton might as well start calling itself “Picnicton.”

On National Takeout Day, April 15, the city has announced a new “Picnic Penticton” program beginning this May that will see 36 additional picnic tables added to local parks in an effort to support local restaurants.

The program is being launched by the city’s economic development department to encourage folks to enjoy food and drinks from local businesses outdoors as part of the city’s ongoing Love Local campaign to support economic recovery during the pandemic.

The picnic program also seeks to continue momentum generated through the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce’s Dine Out and Give Back campaign as well as the Downtown Penticton Association’s (DPA) Take-Out to Help-Out initiative.

Penticton’s economic development manager Carly Lewis said she’s excited to see people enjoying the great food and beverages Penticton has to offer as the weather seemingly gets nicer each day.

“Today, as Canada celebrates National Takeout Day, we’re excited to announce our Picnic Penticton initiative, which aims to build on the great energy already created by the Chamber and DPA,” said Lewis. “This program will be an ideal opportunity to order takeout food or drinks and take your picnic to one of our outdoor spaces.”

Those who like to enjoy some beer or wine with their picnic, can expect to be able to do that too.

Penticton’s pilot project for responsible outdoor public consumption of alcohol at designated parks will be presented to city council on April 20. City staff is proposing the city allow alcohol consumption at designated parks beginning May 4.

All Penticton-area businesses that provide takeout food or drinks, including breweries and wineries, are encouraged to register now for free at penticton.ca/picnic.

They will also be provided with free ‘picnic packs’ to distribute to customers (expect more details on that to be released soon).

The city says to expect more details on Picnic Penticton soon at penticton.ca/picnic.

