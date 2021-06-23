Additional flights start this weekend to address pent up demand of travellers

Penticton Airport’s summer schedule is ready for takeoff, with additional flights set to begin starting Sunday, June 27.

Pacific Coastal Airlines will offer six flights a week to Vancouver and WestJet will provide six flights a week, with direct flights to Calgary and Edmonton (the latter as of July 3).

Also, after taking a hiatus during the pandemic, Air Canada returns Monday, June 28, with its first departing flight at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, flying direct to Vancouver Airport (YVR).

The national airline pulled all service to and from Penticton on Jan. 11, citing low demand during the pandemic.

Soon after, Pacific Coastal Airlines announced they would be launching their own Vancouver-Penticton service.

Resuming service to rural communities to Penticton was likely a result of the $5.9 billion in federal aid Air Canada is set to receive after an announcement Monday, April 13.

In April, the city of Penticton also helped launch a new marketing plan and website to promote the airport.

READ MORE: Penticton markets airport to travellers

READ MORE: Air Canada set to return to Penticton after six month hiatus

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.