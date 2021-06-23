Pacific Coastal Airlines will offer six flights a week to Vancouver and WestJet will provide six flights a week, with direct flights to Calgary and Edmonton. (Submitted)

Penticton Airport’s summer schedule is ready for takeoff

Additional flights start this weekend to address pent up demand of travellers

Penticton Airport’s summer schedule is ready for takeoff, with additional flights set to begin starting Sunday, June 27.

Pacific Coastal Airlines will offer six flights a week to Vancouver and WestJet will provide six flights a week, with direct flights to Calgary and Edmonton (the latter as of July 3).

Also, after taking a hiatus during the pandemic, Air Canada returns Monday, June 28, with its first departing flight at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, flying direct to Vancouver Airport (YVR).

The national airline pulled all service to and from Penticton on Jan. 11, citing low demand during the pandemic.

Soon after, Pacific Coastal Airlines announced they would be launching their own Vancouver-Penticton service.

Resuming service to rural communities to Penticton was likely a result of the $5.9 billion in federal aid Air Canada is set to receive after an announcement Monday, April 13.

In April, the city of Penticton also helped launch a new marketing plan and website to promote the airport.

READ MORE: Penticton markets airport to travellers

READ MORE: Air Canada set to return to Penticton after six month hiatus

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hires UK economist to help ‘save capitalism from itself’
Next story
Vernon cannabis retailer says delivery service a long time coming

Just Posted

Bands played live from atop two downtown Vernon buildings June 19, 2021, during Downtown Vernon Association's Sunshine Day. (PixelSkyPhotography)
Vernon’s Sunshine Day a hit

Vernon's Spiritleaf, at 2400 53 Ave., is preparing for a busy 4-20 on April 20, 2020, owner Sarah Ballantyne said. (Spiritleaf)
Vernon cannabis retailer says delivery service a long time coming

Conservation Officers will be checking boats this weekend in the North Okanagan. (CO Service photo)
North Okanagan boat safety checks underway

(City of Vernon)
Parking changes for Vernon vaccination clinic