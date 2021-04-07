Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market according to local realtors. (File photo)

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market according to local realtors. (File photo)

Pandemic contributing to challenging time for home buyers throughout Okanagan, Shuswap

Realtors association says increased demand created ‘huge shock’ on supply

From Kelowna to Revelstoke, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, realtors are seeing high demand for housing and struggles for prospective buyers.

According to a March report by the Association of Interior Realtors (AOIR), the inventory of available single detached homes in the regions it serves isn’t enough to satisfy current demand. Meanwhile, housing prices have been rising in the Central and North Okanagan, as well as in the Shuswap and Revelstoke, by an average of 20 per cent.

The strong demand was accompanied by a reduction in the number of days homes were on the market, except in Revelstoke and the Shuswap. However, realtors in Salmon Arm have noted a quick turnaround on home sales, which can involve multiple offers.

The situation is largely the same for condos and apartments.

According to the association, residential sales were up 146 per cent this March, with 1,763 units sold, compared to the 708 sold in March 2020. The highest increase in sales were in the South Peace River, up 224 per cent compared to the same time last year, and in the Shuswap/Revelstoke regions, up 223 per cent.

Read more: Salmon Arm experiencing ‘unprecedented’ sellers’ housing market

Read more: Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues hot start to 2021

The association’s president, Kim Heizmann, said the pandemic has contributed to increased demand for housing, creating a “huge shock” on supply. She said it will take a long time before that supply returns to a healthy level.

Salmon Arm realtor Linda Rholfs said in March that local demand has, in part, been coming from people from larger urban centres, including Kelowna and the Lower Mainland, who are wanting to relocate.

“They’re trying to move away – especially if they can work from out of their homes – and into smaller communities,” said Rholfs, adding the pandemic has prompted some people to relocate to less congested areas. “Many are looking for a house or acreage right now… (they) have become desirable because of COVID-19 I think.”

The resulting low inventory and high demand has created a seller’s market which, Heizmann pointed out, is making for a difficult time for buyers.

“Buyers are struggling to find homes and the lack of supply is putting upward pressure on pricing,” commented Heizmann.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

General

Real estateSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. funds 12 mass-timber research and development projects
Next story
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Just Posted

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)
Family of drowned Okanagan woman sues husband previously charged with her murder

Lawsuit claims Lambertus Westervelt killed his wife so he could inherit her assets before she divorced him

(File)
Kelowna teen approached by stranger in white van in Rutland

The 14-year-old girl was waiting alone at a bus stop when the man approached her

A man thought to be impersonating a police officer who conducted four traffic stops in the Lumby area in March was, in fact, a certified member of the RCMP. (Black Press file)
North Okanagan ‘cop impersonator’ in fact real officer

RCMP say man believed to be impersonating officer who conducted four traffic stops near Lumby is member of North Okanagan Traffic Services

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market according to local realtors. (File photo)
Pandemic contributing to challenging time for home buyers throughout Okanagan, Shuswap

Realtors association says increased demand created ‘huge shock’ on supply

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responds to a smoke-filled bistro Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Smoke fills downtown Vernon restaurant in cooking incident

Neighbouring businesses evacuated; haircut interrupted

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(CFSEU-BC/Twitter)
B.C. gang cops target Kelowna drug trade

CFSEU officers spent a week in Kelowna last month, seizing weapons and drugs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

A scenic view from the unfinished rail trail. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Many potential benefits to Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

By Jim Cooperman Contributor The Shuswap is poised to reap substantial benefits… Continue reading

Most Read