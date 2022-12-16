A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A new report says Canada’s housing market is still firmly in correction mode, despite having slowed in recent months. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A new report says Canada’s housing market is still firmly in correction mode, despite having slowed in recent months. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer’s market, RBC says

High interest rates will hold back shoppers in other parts of the country

A new report says high interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year except in Ontario and British Columbia.

The report by RBC says those purchasing real estate in Ontario and B.C. in 2023 will hold a stronger hand as conditions in these provinces continue to favour buyers as opposed to sellers.

Assistant Chief Economist for RBC Robert Hogue says real estate conditions look reasonably balanced nationwide with sales-to-new listings in “balanced territory,” but notes this is not the case across many markets in Ontario and B.C.

Sales in Vancouver, Victoria, the Fraser Valley, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London and Niagara are now seeing a ratio of sales to listings close to 0.40, which Hogue calls the threshold where buyers have more “sway on prices.”

Home sales and prices have fallen this year as rising interest rates have increased the cost of borrowing for Canadians.

The country’s big banks have raised their interest rates as the Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate seven times since March in an effort to bring inflation under control.

RELATED: Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February

home sales

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic

Just Posted

The Lake Life Lottery launched in August and gave B.C. residents a chance to win more the $2 million in prizes. (Photo/Lake Life Lottery)
Dream Christmas gift: Kelowna resident wins Lake Life Lottery grand prize home

Trees can also be cut into pieces and placed in a waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes Mar. 1, 2023. (Photo/RDCO)
Free to chip your Christmas tree in Central Okanagan

A small fire was quickly put out at the John Howard Society Building in Kelowna on Friday, Dec. 16. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Small fire quickly put out at John Howard Society Building in Kelowna

Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Two men charged in Kelowna Rail Trail assault skip court

Pop-up banner image