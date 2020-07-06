Construction workers help build a project in downtown Vancouver, Monday, April 6, 2020. A new report has found a third of Canada’s Indigenous workers are in jobs facing a higher risk of being automated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

One-third of Indigenous workers in jobs facing automation threat, report says

Those at-risk industries account for approximately $2.43 billion of Indigenous wage revenue

A new report has found one-third of Canada’s Indigenous workers are in jobs facing a high risk of being automated.

Researchers at the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, Ryerson University’s Diversity Institute and the Future Skills Centre spent roughly a year studying 33 sectors and how advances in automation will affect Indigenous workers in those industries.

They found about 250,000 jobs or 33.8 per cent of roles held by Indigenous workers across Canada are concentrated in industries with a high risk of automation.

Indigenous workers in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Prince Edward Island are more at risk from automation than non-Indigenous workers in these provinces, according to the study.

The report also says 131,000 Indigenous workers are employed in sectors with the highest levels of automation risk, including accommodation and food services, retail trade, construction, transportation and warehousing, and management and administration.

Those at-risk industries account for approximately $2.43 billion of Indigenous wage revenue.

READ MORE: B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economyIndigenousLabour

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Bank of Canada survey says business hiring plans remain muted due to pandemic

Just Posted

Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

Vernon college education assistant grads ready to go ‘back to school’

More than 25 in Class of 2020 hold special ceremony at Vernon acreage to mark graduation

No abandoned Seadoo found on Coldstream lake

Vernon Search and Rescue crews and RCMP unable to find reported abandoned Seadoo on Kal Lake

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Pilot project aims to boost entrepreneurial women in the Okanagan

W Venture, a collaborative project, is open for applications until the end of July

B.C. accommodators need phone lines to light up as in-province travel given green light

Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have decimated the tourism and hospitality industries

‘Falling like dominoes’: Pandemic could lead to closure of 10% of Canada’s legions

Data shows 167 out of 1,381 legions have applied for CEBA

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from coronavirus complications

During Cordero’s hospitalization, Kloots sent him daily videos of her and their 1-year-old son, Elvis,

Coalmont woman airlifted after ATV crash

Off-road vehicle swerved to miss oncoming traffic

Northern communities welcome tourists as province opens to in-B.C. travellers

Officials have asked British Columbians to be careful as they travel this summer

Summerland campground to provide COVID-safe accommodations for temporary farm-workers

The managed seasonal worker campsite will be located within a separated area of Peach Orchard Municipal Campground

300 Cache Creek residents on evacuation alert due to flood risk as river rises

Heavy rainfall on Canada Day has river rising steadily, threatening 175 properties

Kelowna high school football star, water skier, signs with University of Calgary

Isaac Athans, and his family, have a long history of success across various sports in the Okanagan, nationally

First glimpse of Canada’s true COVID-19 infection rate expected mid-July

At least 105,000 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus was identified

Most Read