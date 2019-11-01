Okanagan squirrels away for winter with harvest events

Time to go nuts for an annual fall tradition in the Okanagan, and beyond.

Rancho Vignola’s November Harvest Sales are set to hit five communities up and down the valley, plus Abbotsford and Sidney.

Rancho Vignola is family owned and operated, based in the Okanagan and is set to celebrate 40 years in 2020. Founded on sourcing quality nuts, Rancho has built and maintained strong relationships with producers, priding themselves on being a direct link from the farm to your community. They have travelled far and wide, visiting with farmers and processors, learning about growing practices and establishing positive relationships with the people who grow our food. Rancho Vignola is fully committed to fair trade principles and valid certification of organic products, wherever they are grown. They have many wonderful growers to thank for the wide variety of quality, wholesome products offered.

Rancho Vignola also helped fuel Shanda Hill in her Double Deca historic victory, becoming the first Canadian to complete the event.

From the Mexican mango to the Austrian pumpkin seed, the sale offers a vast fruit and nut selection.

It kicks off in Salmon Arm Nov. 8 and 9 at the SASCU Recreation Centre. The sale comes to Vernon’s Recreation Centre Nov. 15 and 16, as well as Penticton’s Trade and Convention Centre. Each of these sales run 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Friday and then 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Saturday. Then on Nov. 23 and 24 the sale continues in Kelowna at the Parkinson Recreation Centre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

November Harvest Sales are an opportunity for customers to come and taste the difference that the fresh crop offers and to learn more about each product.

“A walnut should never be bitter,” said Cloe Vignola. “It should be buttery and creamy. Due to high oil content, the walnut, like many other nuts has a short shelf life if not stored correctly; this is why it is important to know that it is fresh when you buy it. Lots of walnuts out there are being sold already stale. What we recommend when buying our walnuts at harvest is to put them in the freezer right away. This way you can guarantee you won’t ruin a perfectly good carrot cake with offensive bitter little nuggets.”

Among all the tasty things set to be showcased this year, a highlight for many is the natural Mexican mango. This delicious product, dried at the peak of ripeness, is bursting with flavour, much like the pineapple rings, which without any sugar added still tastes like candy. In the seed department, another favourite is a unique Austrian pumpkin seed, dark and intense, with a unique flavour and texture that leaves all the other pepitas in the dust.

For more harvest dates, including Alberta, products or information, visit https://www.ranchovignola.com/about.php.

