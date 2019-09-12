Angela Boelman, Kris Fuller and Lisa Wright have created a new business called Your Life Sparkles, aimed at motivating others and they host a ladies retreat Sept. 21. (Your Life Sparkles photo)

Okanagan sisters sprinkle sparkles

New business aims to motivate others

Three sisters are combinging their passion for wellness to add some sparkle to the lives of other women.

Your Life Sparkles is an inspirational, motivational business founded by sisters Kris Fuller, Lisa Wright and Angela Boelman.

“Our mission is to lift others up, create spaces for inspiration, self growth, love and healthy behaviours in all areas (finance, wellness, self),” said Fuller. “We are sisters who have soldiered through ups and downs, changes, triumphs, and love…and through this journey called life, we have learned to turn the not so good moments upside down, celebrate the small steps and sparkle through it all.”

Their inspiration is largely from their mom, Marie.

“She taught us to believe in good, believe in people and believe in magic… no matter how old you are. She passed away in 2018 but the legacy of her heart and teachings lives on in us.”

Which is why the sisters believe there is such a need for Your Life Sparkles in today’s world.

“We see so many struggle with difficulties and challenges that people face in their daily lives and we want to shout ‘You are not alone! You are doing your best! We believe in

you!’ and be the cheerleaders that inspire self love and wellness in all areas of life,” said Fuller.

Your Life Sparkles has hosted Vision Board Sessions, Goal Setting Sessions, and BeYOUtiful photo shoots and it has just launched a series of Ladies Day Retreats in 2019.

The sisters are excited for the event in Vernon on Saturday, Sept 21 (Vernon 2020 is even already booked for Sept. 19, and they have one coming to Alberta Nov. 9) at the Prestige Inn. Another Ladies One Day Retreat

“We want to encourage ladies to build better relationships with themselves,” said Fuller, pointing to Personal Positive Affirmations on their weekly live videos through social media. “The heart of it is selfawareness; self love and continuous growth.”

For tickets and information on the upcoming retreat visit www.yourlifesparkles.com.

READ MORE: Vernon community champion: 'we are all part of a community, like a tapestry.'

