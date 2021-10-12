Okanagan restaurants featured in outdoor dining top 100 list

Two from Vernon, West Kelowna and Penticton and one from Lake Country named in top 100 outdoor dining venues by opentable.com

Two Vernon restaurants and one from Lake Country have earned high praise from fans of alfresco dining.

Block One Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country, and Phoenix Steakhouse and Range Lounge and Grill at Predator Ridge have been named to the first top 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list by opentable.com, a website that connects diners with more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide.

Restaurant patios across the country are prepared to remain open as late into fall as possible to accommodate diners this year. With 45 per cent of British Columbians planning on dining outdoors as far into the fall as possible according to an OpenTable survey, restaurants are investing in outdoor heaters, fire tables, blankets and even chic fall fashion to keep diners comfortable.

“For the first time ever, we’re releasing a best outdoor dining list in the fall, so anyone who wants to make the most of this year’s extended patio season can choose from among the best-rated patios in the country,” said Matt Davis, district director of OpenTable Canada. “Diners are determined to enjoy every last moment of the season, and restaurants are going above and beyond to make it happen.”

OpenTable’s list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user clout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “hot spot” was selected as a special feature.

Other Okanagan restaurants to make the list were the 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar, and Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna; Hillside Winery and Bistro, and Villa Rosa Ristorante in Penticton; Sonora Room Restaurant in Oliver. There were 21 B.C. restaurants selected to the list, the remaining 13 were located in the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Since its introduction in 2008, the OpenTable Reviews program has generated more than 100 million reviews by verified diners, including more than one million reviews per month. OpenTable seats more than 1 billion diners each year.

See the OpenTable reviews for Block One, Phoenix Steakhouse and Range Lounge and Grill by clicking on the name.

