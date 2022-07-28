Okanagan Falls’ Little Falls Foods to close

After months of financial hardship the family is pivoting their business

After ups and downs, Little Falls Foods will be closing its doors permanently this fall.

Owner Dahlia Millington announced the impending closure on Wednesday, July 27.

Little Falls Foods offered a unique take on a general store, where they packed all the items that customers wanted for them and brought to the counter or delivered to their home.

“We have appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Okanagan Falls and the South Okanagan. Unfortunately, we have not been able to garner enough support to be sustainable here.”

According to Millington, with a new large grocery store in the community they are no longer needed. Belich’s AG Foods, run by career grocers, opened in the former IGA location earlier this year.

An exact date for the closure hasn’t been announced, but Millington did state that it will be before October 1.

With the business being the reason for their move to the community, the Millingtons plan to move and set up shop in the Lower Mainland.

“Www.UngluedFoods.ca began this month, shipping to Greater Vancouver and Canada-wide,” Millington said. “Our plan is to move to Greater Vancouver this fall and to run a grocery warehouse and delivery service there.”

In recent months, business has been difficult and the financial strain has been harsh on the business, with Little Falls Foods selling off inventory, equipment and fixtures as they work on their coming move.

“We hope that people will help us to make this shift by shopping more and right up to the end,” said Millington. “As soon as we can, our intention is to bring in a wide selection of local produce right through until we officially close our doors.”

