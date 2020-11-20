Okanagan city curbing COVID-19 impacts with pickup parking downtown

Downtown Vernon is in line for some support to keep business bustling amid this pandemic.

Curbside pickup locations may be tested out along 30th Avenue for three months, starting Dec. 1.

The City of Vernon is looking at putting the 10-minute loading zone stops in place at its Monday, Nov. 23 council meeting.

“This would support businesses through the busy holiday shopping season and the winter months, with the option for council to consider an extension in early 2021,” active transportation coordinator Angela Broadbent said. “The 10-minute limit would enable people to quickly and safely pick up purchases while ensuring frequent turnover as the enforcement would be on a complaint basis only.”

Twelve locations on 30th Avenue, between 29th and 35th streets, are proposed, with two curbside pick-up locations per block, one on each side.

The exact locations are to be identified by city staff in consultation with the Downtown Vernon Association, which is pleased to see progress on the initiative.

“Curbside pickup areas have become increasingly important during the pandemic throughout downtowns for retail and food-service businesses that encourage their customers to pre-order their merchandise or meals for pickup,” DVA executive director Susan Lehman said. “The DVA appreciates the city’s recognition of this concern and their willingness to help offer solutions.”

The curbside pickup zones aren’t expected to be needed elsewhere in the city.

“Customers collecting purchases on the vast majority of roads in the city centre are likely to readily find an available parking stall to perform their curbside pickup,” Broadbent said. “Historically the parking stalls in the 29th, 30th and 31st avenues regularly have high occupancies during the day, particularly midday.”

Additional locations could be added on 31st and 29th avenues as the need is identified by businesses.

Other business requests will also be evaluated.

