Okanagan business delivers to truckers unable to get food

Freshii owners also delivering and offering deal to first responders and health care workers

Truck drivers are getting a lift when it comes to ordering food, considering dining rooms are closed and they don’t fit in the drive-throughs.

Vernon Freshii owners Shane and Tarra Kohlman are ready to deliver to those responsible for delivering.

“I had a friend who is stuck over in Turkey working on the oil fields, he actually saw a post from a trucker (in this area) who said he couldn’t get any food,” said Shane, of how he came up with the idea to deliver to truckers and delivery drivers. “I thought, if there’s one then there’s got to be others.”

Like many drivers, that one was in a tough spot.

“They won’t serve him via walk up through the drive-through,” said Shane, who will deliver straight to trucks pulled over in the Vernon area.

This isn’t the first unique idea the local franchise owner has come up with.

Last week Vernon Freshii announced free delivery, and buy-one, get-one free to all nurses, police, firefighters, doctors and other health care professionals and front line workers actively working.

“It’s one way we can say we appreciate what you are doing to keep our community healthy,” said Shane.

Since opening Freshii in July 2019, the Kohlman’s never expected this might be one of the reasons a new business would struggle in its first year.

“Of 100 different things, worldwide pandemic wasn’t one of them,” said Shane, after delivering an order to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for some nurses.

“Really you can’t prepare for it.”

So while business is slow, the Kohlman’s are trying to stay fluid while: “business is unusual right now.”

In fact, Shane says the more you help people, the easier it is to get through the tough times.

And he will continue to do whatever he can, wherever he can: “One rice bowl at a time.”

