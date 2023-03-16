North Okanagan Hospice House gets helping hand

The LMEC Siding and Community Roofing crew are hard at work replacing the old roof at the North Okanagan Hospice House (Bowen Assman Photo).

Four businesses have banded together to put a new roof over North Okanagan Hospice House.

The project is community driven by Community Roofing, LMEC Siding, IKO Canada and The Roof Centre.

“It is incredible to have these four companies come together to complete this much needed work,” said North Okanagan Hospice Society executive director Lisa Matthews. “I’m constantly amazed at the generosity of our business community and appreciate the skills and expertise they are willing to donate.”

LMEC chipped in with the labour work of stripping the old roof, as they showed up with four workers to get the job done , hopefully finishing by the end of the week .

Community Roofing will be doing the labour work of outfitting the 12-bed end-of-life house with a new roof.

“We decided to do this because we have had roofers and family members use hospice, just people we know and they took such good care of them,” said Ray Skelton, owner of Community Roofing.

The $20,000 labour cost was entirely covered by Skelton and his company.

“When (NOHS) had their community fundraiser (in October), Ray (Skelton) heard about it and wanted to help out, as his mother was at the facility a few years ago,” said Louis Dianocky of Community Roofing. “We haven’t done many charity projects before, so it was nice to help out. The guys really love doing it.”

Dianocky said that six or seven workers will be coming in on Monday to get the work done quickly.

Roofing manufacturer IKO Canada and The Roof Centre helped cover the approximate $13,500 cost of the shingles and other materials.

The work is expected to be done by mid-next week.

READ MORE: Donations needed to keep Vernon hospice house running

READ MORE: Vernon grocer bundles up big donation for hospice

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityConstruction