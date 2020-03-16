North Okanagan gyms sweat decision to close

A few facilities closing while others keeping fitness on track

Vernon’s 30 Minute Hit is one of several gyms that have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (30 Minute Hit photo)

A few gyms have closed shop amid COVID-19, while others aren’t dropping the ball just yet.

So far, GoodLife Fitness, 30 Minute Hit and 9 Round have made the decision to close, while Fitness West, Ladies World, Iron Heart, Kal Fitness, World Health and Fitness and Snap Fitness are remaining open during the pandemic (group classes have been cancelled at Ladies World).

“As much as the decision was hard to take, sudden, and most of all heartbreaking, Ralph and I decided to temporarily close the gym,” said 9Round owner Emily Buisine. “We have been monitoring the situation closely, but in light of the strong recommendations for everyone to apply social distancing to protect ourselves and our peers, we had to take this precautionary measure.”

Owner of Vernon’s 30 Minute Hit, Kristi Bieber, says the ladies-only facility will be closed across Canada for two weeks. But in the meantime, the kickboxing gym is giving members Hit at Home, an online training centre.

All GoodLife Fitness clubs are also closed across Canada.

But so far, only a few have made the decision to close shop.

“We’re staying open until someone tells us not to,” said a worker at Snap Fitness, noting that the Okanagan Landing facility never sees 50 people at a time. The province has banned all events of 50 people or more.

READ MORE: Vernon food bank closes doors but still offering hampers by appointment

READ MORE: Panic shoppers clearing Vernon grocery shelves

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFitness