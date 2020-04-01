North Okanagan celebrates stay at home heroes

Those who are quarantined or self-isolating are being proclaimed Stay At Home Heroes.

To celebrate their commitment to flattening the curve, some posters and stickers have been created.

The posters, with various heart designs, are colouring sheets, and heart stickers have been made by the Don Miller Group (real estate agency in Vernon).

“We designed these hearts so children and adults alike can colour them and post them in their windows,” said Anne Miller with the Century 21 group. “We hope the stay at home people will feel how valuable their contribution towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 is.”

The sheets can be printed off, coloured and displayed in windows and the stickers can be posted or worn about with pride.

“The idea is they can be worn on jackets when we go out just to help people feel we are all working on the problem together,” said Anne, adding that the colouring sheets, “if nothing else, it will give parents a few minutes of peace and quiet as kids colour them.”

