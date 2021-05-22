New Woodsdale gas station planned in Lake Country

Convenience store plans to rebuild with commercial retail unit

A new Woodsdale gas bar and convenience store are in the works for the corner of Bottom Wood Lake and Woodsdale roads. (Design illustration)

Woodsdale Store is getting a major makeover.

The local convenience store and gas bar has plans to construct a new building on the site, at the corner of Bottom Wood Lake and Woodsdale roads.

The existing convenience store, gas bar and above-ground fuel storage tank are being demolished and a new one-storey, L-shaped commercial building will be constructed. The new store will include additional commercial retail space and a gas bar with a canopy and two service bays. The building would be constructed at the northwest corner of the site and design illustrations show it would be a Canco station.

Plans for a new store have been in the works for several years, as an original site plan considered by Lake Country council in September 2019. But the designs have evolved.

“Since council previously saw this application, the applicant has submitted an entirely new proposal,” planner Tamera Rogers said in a report.

Council approved the application at the Tuesday, May 18 meeting.

Most Read